MoDOT to close I-270 lanes, ramps overnight for bridge overlay

ST. LOUIS – Drivers who use Interstate 270 near I-64 should consider alternate routes overnight this week as crews will close up to three lanes and several ramps to overlay the interstate bridge over Conway Road.

Tonight, (June 29) crews will close one southbound lane and one northbound lane north of I-64 at 8 p.m. A second southbound lane closes at 9 p.m. and a third at 10 p.m. Crews will also close three northbound lanes after 10 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Tuesday, June 30, crews will close one southbound lane north of I-64 and the ramp from eastbound I-64 to northbound I-270 (Exit 25) at 8 p.m. A second southbound lane closes at 9 p.m. with a third at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Wednesday, July 1, crews will close one northbound I-270 lane south of I-64 and the ramp from westbound I-64 to northbound I-270 (Exit 25). Crews will close a second northbound lane at 9 p.m. and a third at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

The work is part of the on-going project to replace the I-270 bridge over Conway Road and to widen the I-270 bridge over Ladue Road. For more on the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/projects/interstate-270-bridge-replacement-conway-road-st-louis.

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