Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa project limits

JACKSON AND LAFAYETTE COUNTIES – As work progresses on the Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa project, the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph within the entire project area, beginning at MO Route 7 (mile marker 20) and MO Route H (mile marker 45.3). This reduced speed limit will remain in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be complete by late 2028. MoDOT reminds motorists to do their part when traveling through work zones:



Obey the posted speed limit.

Stay alert and minimize distractions.

Maintain a safe following distance.

Watch for changing traffic patterns, equipment, and workers.

Allow for extra travel time through the work zone.



MoDOT continues to work with law enforcement partners to actively enforce the speed limit within the work zone.

Improve I-70: Blue Springs to Odessa is the third project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program and will add a third lane of travel in each direction to I-70 from just west of MO Route 7 in Blue Springs to approximately MO Route H. The project also includes interchange improvements at Route D in Bates City and at MO Route 131 in Odessa. The project was awarded in Spring 2025 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.



Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.



For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.



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