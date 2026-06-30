Vegas Stronger Updates 2025 Outcomes Report Showing Sustained Sobriety, Housing Stability, and Employment Gains

Vegas Stronger

Five years of data show measurable improvements among clients receiving whole-person treatment for substance use disorder, mental health, and homelessness.

These outcomes show that when people receive comprehensive, whole-person care, lives change.” — David Marlon, PsyD

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegas Stronger, the Las Vegas-based nonprofit working to end homelessness in Nevada, has released an updated version of its 2025 Outcomes Report, highlighting five years of measurable results among clients receiving treatment for substance use disorder, mental health challenges, and homelessness. The updated June report includes additional six- and twelve-month follow-up data that became available after the close of 2025. Because outcome data is collected six months after treatment begins, this updated report captures a fuller and more complete picture of 2025 client outcomes than our initial release.

“At Vegas Stronger, we are not only looking at whether someone stops using substances, we are looking at whether they are housed, employed, emotionally stable, connected and able to build a sustainable life,” said Nathalie Barki, Clinician and Study Director at Vegas Stronger. “The data show that longer engagement in treatment is associated with stronger outcomes, and that whole-person care can create measurable change across the areas that matter most for long-term recovery.”

Vegas Stronger’s updated 2025 Outcomes Report analyzes data from 1,420 unique clients who remained in treatment for at least 30 days between 2021 and 2025 through the organization’s Intensive Outpatient Program or Partial Hospitalization Program. The average length of stay for this population was 107 days. Among graduates who completed six- and twelve-month follow-up assessments, the average length of stay increased to approximately 160 days, underscoring the importance of sustained engagement in treatment.

The report shows significant improvements across four key domains: sobriety, housing stability, employment and psychological well-being. Among program graduates, 80.2% were substance-free at six months, with 75.6% remaining substance-free at twelve months. Housing outcomes were also substantial: 90.7% of graduates were living in stable housing at six months, increasing to 97.6% at twelve months. Homelessness dropped from 48% at intake to just 2.4% at twelve months, representing a 95% reduction.

Employment gains were also sustained. Only 14.0% of clients were employed at admission, compared with 51.6% of graduates at six months and 50.0% at twelve months. Psychological well-being nearly doubled across emotional well-being, relationships and daily functioning, with statistically significant improvements across all three domains at both six and twelve months.

Barki currently serves as a clinician and Study Director at Vegas Stronger, where she specializes in assessment, treatment and clinical outcomes research. Her work integrates counseling, nutritional science and lifestyle research to support lasting behavioral health change. She graduated with honors from Istanbul Bilgi University with a dual degree in Psychology and English Language Teaching, received an Erasmus scholarship to study neuroscience at Utrecht University and earned dual graduate degrees in Mental Health Counseling and Psychological Counseling from Columbia University in New York.

“Vegas Stronger was founded on one belief: every person struggling with addiction, mental illness and homelessness deserves access to world-class treatment, regardless of income, insurance status or background,” said Dave Marlon, PsyD, co-founder and CEO of Vegas Stronger. “These outcomes show that when people receive comprehensive, whole-person care, lives change. At a time when Nevada is facing urgent behavioral health capacity challenges, qualified community providers like Vegas Stronger should be part of the solution.”

Vegas Stronger’s model is built around its Thirteen Elements Treatment Model, an integrated framework that addresses substance use, mental health, housing, employment, primary care, peer support, spirituality, wellness and long-term stability. The organization operates in downtown Las Vegas near the city’s largest homeless shelters and welcomes clients regardless of insurance status. Since its founding in 2020, Vegas Stronger has served more than 4,500 individuals across all programs and locations, including assessments and treatment.

The full updated 2025 Outcomes Report is available here.

About Vegas Stronger™

Vegas Stronger™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on reversing the devastation caused by addiction, mental illness, and homelessness in the Las Vegas community. Through compassionate, evidence-based behavioral healthcare, Vegas Stronger serves individuals regardless of race, socioeconomic status, or housing situation. Vegas Stronger offers more than traditional treatment, providing integrated services and community-based support designed to restore dignity, independence, and stability. Its approach includes behavioral healthcare, case management, recovery support, and its customized 13 Core Elements Method. Learn more at vegasstronger.org.

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