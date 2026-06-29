Women-owned Euro Motors launches a redesigned website highlighting proof-based repairs, European expertise, and easier online scheduling in Orlando.

Euro Motors (NASDAQ:EM)

We built our new site the way we run our shop; honest, clear, and proof-based, so customers always know exactly why a repair is recommended.” — Sindy Munoz, Founder and Owner, Euro Motors

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euro Motors Launches New Website Centered on Transparent European Auto Repair

ORLANDO, Fla., July 2026 - Euro Motors, a women-owned European and exotic auto repair shop serving Orlando and the Lake Nona area, has launched a redesigned website built. It aims to give drivers a clearer, more transparent path to expert vehicle care. The new site reflects the shop's founding belief that customers deserve honesty, education, and proof before any repair is recommended.

More than a digital refresh, the website brings Euro Motors' day-to-day philosophy online. Visitors can explore the shop's European and exotic auto repair services, see how its proof-based approach works, and book appointments through online scheduling.

The site also clearly explains what sets the shop apart. Repairs are not recommended without proof they are needed, technicians are not paid on commission, and the shop uses OEM parts and European factory-mandated fluids, including Motul.

Established in 2013, Euro Motors services European and exotic marques including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, Land Rover, Maserati, Volkswagen, and Volvo, among others.

Core services include brake repair, oil changes, AC repair, tune-ups, diagnostics, suspension and steering, and pre-purchase inspections. The shop also uses equipment such as the latest Hunter Road Force system to support accurate testing and service. Every repair is backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty, and the shop's standing with customers is reflected in a 4.7 rating across 798 Google reviews.

The launch also reinforces the shop's community ties. Euro Motors supports organizations such as Nemours Children’s Hospital and St. Jude, and participates in local events like Cars and Coffee and Festival of Speed.

For drivers nearing the end of factory coverage, the shop offers pre-warranty expiration inspections designed to protect customers before small issues become expensive ones.

A Message From the Owner

"For years, I watched drivers especially women and families, get pushed into repairs they didn't need. I built Euro Motors to be the opposite of that, and this new website finally puts that promise somewhere everyone can see it. We don't recommend work without proof it's needed, we don't commission our technicians, and we stand behind every repair we make. The site is one more way we're inviting customers to hold us to that standard," said Sindy Munoz, Founder and Owner of Euro Motors.

About Euro Motors

Euro Motors is a women-owned, women-led European and exotic auto repair shop based in Orlando, Florida, serving the Lake Nona community since 2013. The shop is ASE- and CarFax-certified and specializes in European and exotic vehicles. Its approach is built on transparency, customer education, and proof-based recommendations. Euro Motors does not use technician commissions. The shop also emphasizes OEM parts and factory-approved fluids to support the standards these vehicles require.

Euro Motors is located at 6663 Narcoossee Rd Suite 154, Orlando, FL, 32822.

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