WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Today, Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) and Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence Chairman August Pfluger (R-TX) announced a joint hearing for Tuesday, June 30, to examine the unique security challenges posed by the Northern border, including its vast geography, remote terrain, and persistent personnel, technology, and infrastructure gaps.

“For four years, the Biden-Harris Administration’s open-border policies undermined our nation’s security and emboldened criminals seeking to enter our country illegally. Thanks to the Trump Administration, Americans are finally seeing a return to law and order at our Southwest border,” Subcommittee Chairman Guest said. “As we continue addressing the consequences of those failed policies, we must ensure that our Northern border does not become the next weak link in our security posture. This hearing will provide an opportunity to hear directly from experts on the frontlines and identify the resources, technology, and authorities needed to support our law enforcement officers and agents and keep Americans safe.”

“President Trump has led one of the most successful border security efforts in our nation’s history, delivering unprecedented results at the Southwest border. House Republicans have supported this mandate by passing two reconciliation bills that invest in cutting-edge technology and strengthen the DHS workforce,” Subcommittee Chairman Pfluger said. “Now that the Southwest border is more secure than ever, nefarious actors are looking for any weaknesses they can exploit along our Northern border. I look forward to examining current Northern border security measures and assessing recommendations to better ensure our frontline personnel have the support they need to fulfill their homeland security mission.”

DETAILS:

What: A joint hearing by the Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement and the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence entitled, “Northern Exposure: Assessing the Evolving Threat Landscape at America’s Northern Border.”



When: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. EDT



Where: 310 Cannon House Office Building

WITNESSES:



Jason Schneider

Acting Chief, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Chris Holtzer

Executive Director of Operations, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection



Michael J. Krol

Assistant Director for Domestic Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Heather MacCleod

Director, Homeland Security and Justice, Government Accountability Office

Witness testimony will be added here. The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube and will be open to the public and press. Press must be congressionally credentialed and should RSVP in advance.

BACKGROUND:

The contiguous U.S.-Canada border is the longest shared land border in the world, spanning nearly 4,000 miles. The 13 U.S. states along the Northern border are split into eight U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) Sectors, each facing distinct operational challenges due to the unique landscape along the Northern border. Three of the eight sectors are responsible for maritime conditions along the Great Lakes, whereas other sectors encompass dense forests and mountainous ranges. Harsh winter conditions, including temperatures reaching the subzero range, further complicate border security operations.

In June 2026, following numerous DHS shutdowns and passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 DHS appropriations bill, congressional Republicans also passed the “Secure America Act,” legislation to fully fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for the next three fiscal years. Last year, the House Homeland Security Committee’s budget reconciliation measures in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was signed into law by President Trump in July 2025, included investments to complete the border barrier system, bolster the workforces of CBP and ICE, and provide border security technology to counter emerging threats.

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