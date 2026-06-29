Florida VA Loan Specialist Ray George is Building a Nationwide Team of Qualified Military Relocation Professionals
Our initial goal is to have two dedicated VA lenders and two MRP real estate agents in every State across America, who all share the same commitment of putting our military first.”ENGLEWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond “Ray” George is committed to helping veterans and active-duty military families achieve their real estate goals. A retired Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force, Ray understands how to use the VA loan benefit to support those who served and sacrificed to protect our freedoms.
— Ray George
Sergeant Raymond George is focused on building a nationwide team of VA lenders and Military Relocation Professionals (MRPs). He says, “There is no unified national network of VA lenders and military real estate agents working together on the level they should be, and that needs to change. I have qualified VA buyers ready to move right now, and I need MRP real estate agents who know the VA process and how to treat these buyers. We need to unite as a group; therefore, we are building a network of like-minded military real estate professionals and lenders who are passionate and enthusiastic about serving military families. Our initial goal is to have two dedicated VA lenders and two MRP real estate agents in every State across America, who all share the same commitment of putting our military first. Eventually, this will grow by leaps and bounds, but for now, we are concentrating on making this happen, two at a time. Our team members need to be better than the best. They must answer their phones whenever it rings and respond promptly - because one of the most disturbing things about this industry is the lack of professionalism. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve talked with veterans and military spouses who are unable to connect with a military agent, and we will not tolerate that from any member of our team. We must know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that our veterans and active-duty families are in great hands with our MRP agents and VA lenders because communication is EVERYTHING!” https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Ey44k8jP8/
For veterans and active-duty service members, buying a home comes with benefits that no civilian can access: Zero down VA loans, no private mortgage insurance, lower rates than conventional financing, and adapted-housing grants worth over $126,000.00 for service-connected disabilities. This is a niche market which can be lucrative for those who care more about our veterans than they do making a commission. That is the key to success in this sphere of operation.
Ray says, “I didn’t just ‘move into mortgages.’ I brought military standards to a messy industry. Whether you’re a fellow veteran looking for the truth about VA loans or a neighbor buying your first home, you deserve an advisor, not a salesperson. The team we are putting together will consist of highly vetted individuals personally recommended to us for their wholehearted commitment to our military community. We will have a dedicated website which will be promoted extensively, and each VA lender and MRP on our team will have their own press release, professionally written by my business partner, Allison Sledge, with Blitz Media PR. The press releases will be published on all the military bases across the country and around the world, plus all the TV stations and newspapers in each member's home State. The website will have all the educational tools needed to be the ‘go-to’ agent or lender in your area, with current, relevant news articles, so our team will always be on top of all changes in the market. I also plan to hold a monthly Zoom meeting with our team where we can all get to know each other and answer all questions related to our goals.”
Ray George was born in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from Theodore High School. He went to Basic Training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas and Technical School at Lowry AFB, Colorado, as a Nuclear Weapons Specialist. His 1st Duty Station was at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, where he worked on the highly classified AGM-86 ALCM, which is an American subsonic air-launched cruise missile (ALCM) AGM-86 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AGM-86_ALCM
Ray cross-trained into Communications, then deployed to the Netherlands NATO Base as part of the U.S. Air Forces Central (AFCENT), which is the air component of U.S. Central Command. He was a cryptologist with the Cryptologic Operations and Communications Security team. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Central_Command
Ray was then ordered to Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, where he worked on the Global Air Transportation Execution System (GATES) Helpdesk https://www.highergov.com/contract-opportunity/global-air-transportation-execution-system-gates-transcom25d007-r-481fb/ and then PCS’d to Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, where he worked for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) https://www.dtra.mil/ and the Space and Missile Command Det 12. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Army_Space_and_Missile_Defense_Command. He was then assigned to Osan Air Base in Korea to work at a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sensitive_compartmented_information_facility
Ray recalls, “While I was in OSAN, my dad was diagnosed with leukemia and had less than a year to live. I transferred to Keesler Air Force Base, at the 95th Engineering Installation Squadron, to be near him on a Humanitarian Assignment. I was able to spend quality time with my father before he died, and I am forever grateful for that.”
Ray then PCS’d to Britain to serve at RAF Mildenhall, where he worked with the 488th Intelligence Squadron in surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic warfare. In 2012, while at the 488th, he deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar for seven months, then returned to Britain, where he retired from the United States Air Force in 2014. His ranks include Airman Basic, Airman, Airman First Class, Senior Airman, Staff Sergeant, Technical Sergeant, and Master Sergeant. He is now a member of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) and is a Certified Veterans Lending Specialist (CVLS) https://www.namb-u.com/courses/cvls
For more information about being a member of Master Sergeant Ray George’s team, please call him at (941) 599-1999, go to his website,
https://raygeorgemortgage.com/ or text Allison Sledge at (757) 207-5659 to join our team.
Ray George
Canopy Mortgage
+1 941-599-1999
ray.b.george@gmail.com
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