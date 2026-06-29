MaxiSend Marks Three Years in the Vietnam Corridor, Growing Agent Network to Nearly 100 Locations Nationwide

Built from the ground up by a Vietnamese-American industry veteran, MaxiSend’s Vietnam corridor now reaches key markets across the United States

What attracted me was the opportunity to build something meaningful.” — Van Anh Grande, BD Manager for International Corridors at MaxiSend

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MaxiSend, one of the largest and most established money transfer companies serving the United States, is marking three years of growth in the Vietnamese-American remittance market. What began as an undeveloped corridor with no agent network has grown to nearly 100 agent locations nationwide, supported by a direct payout partner network in Vietnam.The corridor was built by Van Anh Grande, Business Development Manager for International Corridors at MaxiSend. A Vietnamese-American with 14 years of industry experience, Grande joined MaxiSend three years ago to develop the Vietnam market from scratch, recruiting agents, establishing a direct payout partnership in Vietnam, and launching a dedicated customer service team.“When I joined MaxiSend, Vietnam was still a developing corridor, not yet well known in the community,” said Grande. “What attracted me was the opportunity to build something meaningful. I understood both sides of these transactions: the families sending money from the US, and the loved ones receiving it in Vietnam.”Many of the agents Grande recruited had never processed a money transfer before. Through compliance training and hands-on onboarding, those businesses grew alongside the corridor.“The first customer would come in, send money, and the next day find out it arrived exactly as promised,” Grande said. “Two years later, that same agent went from one or two transactions a month to 500. We are not just building a business. We are building businesses.”The Vietnam corridor is strongest in California, with growing activity in Texas, Pennsylvania, Washington State, and Virginia. MaxiSend is actively expanding into the Northeast and Florida. The company is also applying the same partnership approach to emerging corridors in the Philippines and South Asia.Gabriel Manjarrez, CEO of Maxitransfers Corporation, said the milestone reflects how MaxiSend operates across all of its markets.“Van Anh and her team have built something real in a short period of time,” said Manjarrez. “We go where our communities need us, we invest in the people who serve those communities, and we stay. The Vietnam corridor is a strong example of that.”About Maxitransfers, LLCMaxitransfers, LLC is a licensed Money Services Business providing international money transfers, bill payments, mobile top-ups, and domestic transfers. The company operates more than 5,000 agent locations across 47 states and serves customers sending money to over 50 countries, with primary corridors to Latin America, Vietnam, and the Philippines. MaxiSend is authorized in all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. NMLS ID 979622. For more information, visit maxisend.com.

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