NEWS RELEASE: Additional Maryland Counties Eligible for Federal Disaster Assistance

June 29, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 29, 2026)—On June 26, 2026, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for 43 primary natural disaster area counties and an additional 61 contiguous counties in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Because Maryland shares borders with several of the designated Virginia counties, five Maryland counties—Charles, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington—are now also eligible for disaster assistance through this declaration as contiguous counties.

The USDA issued a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Maryland on June 15 following a formal request for support submitted by Governor Wes Moore on May 27. Under this declaration Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Dorchester, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Washington and Wicomico are listed as primary counties, while Allegany, Anne Arundel, Harford, Kent, Prince George’s, Talbot and Worcester are listed as contiguous. The Virginia disaster declaration now provides support to Charles County as well.

These Secretarial Disaster Declarations are in response to an early morning freeze that occurred on April 21, 2026 immediately following weeks of unseasonably warm weather that struck perennial crops coming out of winter dormancy. Extensive damage assessments monitored in coordination with the Maryland Farm Bureau confirmed that crop losses heavily exceeded the 30% threshold required for a federal declaration.

In addition to the freeze, Maryland has experienced prolonged drought conditions throughout much of 2026. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, published on June 25, shows the majority of Maryland counties remain under D2 (Severe Drought) and D3 (Extreme Drought) conditions.

The Secretarial Disaster Declaration unlocks low-interest emergency loans and credit extensions that can help cover production costs, protect jobs and refinance certain debts for eligible producers. Impacted farmers and growers should contact their local FSA office to review eligible disaster assistance programs and begin the application process.

Please visit the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website for the most up-to-date information.

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