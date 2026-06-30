Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival and Alzheimer's Association Partner to Advance Awareness, Equity, and Community

HFAS Summer Festival logo Alzheimer's Association logo Book cover for "Before I Forget" bestselling memoir

B. Smith Legacy Tribute Celebration on July 18 at HFAS Summer Festival in Hamptons spotlights caregiving, health equity & the power of art to inspire action

Partnering with HFAS allows us to meet people through art, storytelling & shared experiences to foster understanding, encourage conversations & connect families with resources that make a difference.” — Yarissa Reyes of the Alzheimer's Association

SOUTHAMPTON , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS), the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States, announces an expanded partnership with the Alzheimer's Association. The B. Smith Legacy Tribute Celebration benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association will take place Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 6 to 10 p.m. EDT. The evening will honor the life and enduring influence of legendary lifestyle icon, restaurateur, entrepreneur, and television personality B. Smith, who died of early-onset Alzheimer’s while raising awareness and support for families affected by the disease. The event is part of the HFAS Summer Festival weekend programming in collaboration with the Creole Food Festival, July 17-19 at Duck Walk Vineyards, 231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, N.Y. Tickets can be purchased at hfas.org/hfas-summer-festival-2026.

Guests will enjoy a vineyard cocktail reception; a multimedia tribute to B. Smith highlighting her groundbreaking career; remarks from cultural and community leaders on caregiving, health equity, and the power of art to inspire action; and opportunities to support Alzheimer's research and caregiver services. B. Smith’s widower and business co-founder, Dan Gasby, will host the event. Smith and Gasby are credited with helping to remove the stigma surrounding Alzheimer's disease, particularly within African American communities, through public appearances and their bestselling memoir, "Before I Forget" (Penguin Random House).

"Representation matters in health care, and it matters in Alzheimer's awareness," Yarissa Reyes, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion engagement for the Alzheimer's Association, said. "Communities of color have long faced barriers to diagnosis, treatment, and support, making culturally relevant outreach essential. Partnering with the Harlem Fine Arts Show allows us to meet people where they are through art, storytelling, and shared experiences to foster understanding, encourage conversations, and connect families with resources that can make a difference."

More than 7 million Americans in the U.S. are living with Alzheimer's disease, and nearly 13 million family members and friends provide unpaid care. In New York, an estimated 426,500 people age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's, while 776,000 caregivers provide more than 1.3 billion hours of unpaid care valued at nearly $33.8 billion annually. The economic and emotional toll is profound, underscoring the importance of awareness, early detection, support services, and continued investment in research.

"Dementia affects not only individuals, but entire families and communities," Doris Saintil Phildor, MPH, health systems director for the Alzheimer's Association, said. "In New York, hundreds of thousands of people are living with Alzheimer's disease, and hundreds of thousands more are caring for loved ones, often while managing their own health challenges. Events like this help us shine a light on the urgent need for education, caregiver support, and equitable access to care while reminding families they are not alone."

The HFAS Summer Festival weekend includes more than 50 curated immersive art galleries, artist engagement, over 15 celebrity chef culinary experiences, live jazz and world-music performances, classic and luxury-automobile displays, real estate and lifestyle showcases, health and wellness activations, and an appearance by celebrity media personality WBLS’s Ann Tripp, a leading voice in Black radio.

"HFAS has always been about more than art—it's about community, storytelling, and creating spaces where culture can inspire meaningful change," Dion E. Clarke, founder and CEO of the Harlem Fine Arts Show, said. "Our partnership with the Alzheimer's Association allows us to elevate an issue impacting millions of families while celebrating the legacy of B. Smith and the extraordinary resilience of caregivers. Together, we are creating a powerful intersection of art, wellness, and social impact."

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About the Harlem Fine Arts Show:

The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has had over 100,000 visitors, traveled to 10+ cities, and showcased 100+ artists and galleries. Founded by Dion E. Clarke, HFAS brings together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, HFAS provides a platform for African Diasporic visionaries and American visual artists to exhibit and sell their artwork, fostering economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and professional recognition within the multicultural community. Visit HFAS.org to learn more. Follow Harlem Fine Arts Show on YouTube: @harlemfinearts; TikTok: @harlemfineartsshow; Instagram: @harlemfinearts; Facebook: @harlemfinearts; and LinkedIn: @harlemfinearts

About the Alzheimer's Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementias by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

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Video promo for Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival in the Hamptons

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