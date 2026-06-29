Attorney General Alan Wilson announces Florence woman convicted of Homicide by Child Abuse

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that on June 26, 2026, Angel Renee Wallace, 34, of Florence, S.C., was convicted of Homicide by Child Abuse. Judge William Seals sentenced her to 35 years in prison.

Wallace was convicted of causing the death of a 2-year-old by chronic, severe malnutrition. The child weighed only 18 pounds at the time of his death, two months before his third birthday. Wallace’s treatment of the child in addition to his malnutrition demonstrated an extreme indifference to human life. The case was investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Heather S. Weiss and Assistant Deputy Attorney General Megan Raymer prosecuted the case. A special thank you to Investigator Drew Tocheny, Senior Paralegal Trysha Krasnosky, Victim Advocates Christina Coller and Juana Saavedra, along with law clerks Ashni Boshwani and Autumn Anderson, and intern Sam Wilson for all their work in helping bring this case to court.