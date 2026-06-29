Attorney General Alan Wilson responds to U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on mail-in ballots

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson released the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on mail-in ballots:

"Today’s decision in Watson v. RNC is deeply disappointing. By allowing states to count mail-in ballots received after Election Day, the Court has undermined confidence in our elections and validated the kind of election practices that have eroded public trust in states like California and New York.

Election Day should mean Election Day. The American people deserve timely, secure, and transparent elections where every lawful vote is counted and the results are final.

As Attorney General, I have fought for election integrity by defending South Carolina’s Voter ID law, supporting the SAVE Act, and standing up for commonsense election safeguards. I will never stop fighting to protect free, fair, and secure elections for the people of South Carolina."