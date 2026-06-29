Perimeter Plastic Surgery Wins My Sandy Springs Best of 2026 (Body)

Perimeter Plastic Surgery was named Best Plastic Surgery Practice – Body in My Sandy Springs Best of 2026 (Atlanta Best Media).

Being recognized in My Sandy Springs Best of 2026 is an honor for our team,” — spokesperson for Perimeter Plastic Surgery

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perimeter Plastic Surgery announced today that it has been recognized as Best Plastic Surgery Practice – Body in My Sandy Springs Best of 2026, an awards feature published by Atlanta Best Media. The recognition highlights the practice’s inclusion in the publication’s 2026 winners list.

Perimeter Plastic Surgery was listed as the winning practice in the “Best Plastic Surgery Practice – Body” category in the My Sandy Springs Best of 2026 winners feature. The published profile notes the practice is led by Mark Deutsch, MD, FACS, Medical Director of Perimeter Plastic Surgery, and references the practice’s focus on comprehensive consultations and patient support throughout the treatment process.

The winners feature is available at: https://atlantabestmedia.com/my-sandy-springs-best-of-2026/

“We appreciate the support of the Sandy Springs community, and we remain committed to providing safe, professional care guided by each patient’s goals and individualized plan.”

Perimeter Plastic Surgery provides surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services, with an emphasis on patient education, careful treatment planning, and continuity of care. As a plastic surgery practice Sandy Springs residents turn to, the practice maintains a consultation process designed to support informed decision-making. Patients considering a plastic surgeon Sandy Springs may contact the practice for consultation information.

About Perimeter Plastic Surgery

Perimeter Plastic Surgery is a plastic surgery practice serving Sandy Springs and the greater Atlanta area, with locations in Atlanta and Fayetteville. The practice provides surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures and focuses on comprehensive consultations, individualized treatment planning, and high standards of patient care.

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