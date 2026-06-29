CRESCENT SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY WELCOMES MURIEL PALMGREN TO ITS GROWING NETWORK OF EXCEPTIONAL AGENTS

Muriel Palmgren Contact Card

Bringing More Than 16 Years of Experience, Strategic Insight, and a Commitment to Exceptional Client Service

New Orleans has always been home, and I am grateful for the opportunity to help others find their place within this remarkable city” — Palmgren

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crescent Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that veteran real estate professional Muriel Palmgren has joined the brokerage, bringing more than 16 years of experience helping buyers and sellers navigate one of life's most important decisions with confidence, clarity, and exceptional representation.With a reputation built on trust, discretion, and exceptional service, Palmgren approaches each transaction with careful attention and a strategic mindset. Her commitment to clear communication and personalized guidance allows clients to navigate every step of the real estate journey with confidence."Her analytical background, local knowledge, and commitment to service align perfectly with the values of CSIR ."said Kyle Tallo, Broker/Owner of CSIRPrior to her career in real estate, Palmgren served as both a university professor and medical research scientist at Tulane University and LSU Medical School. That experience developed the analytical thinking, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills that continue to distinguish her real estate practice today. Clients benefit from her ability to evaluate market conditions, develop strategic pricing recommendations, anticipate challenges, and navigate negotiations with precision and confidence.A lifelong resident of the Greater New Orleans area, Palmgren grew up in Old Metairie and has lived in Lakeview, Uptown, and Metairie. Her firsthand knowledge of these sought-after neighborhoods provides clients with valuable insight into local market trends, community amenities, and lifestyle considerations throughout the region.Clients consistently praise Palmgren for her honest communication, calm demeanor, and ability to guide them toward informed decisions in a competitive and ever-evolving marketplace. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers, seasoned homeowners, investors, or those relocating to New Orleans, she remains focused on delivering a highly personalized experience tailored to each client's goals.In addition to her professional accomplishments, Palmgren is deeply committed to community service. She volunteers by creating gowns and bonnets for premature infants in local NICUs, supports the Jefferson Presbyterian food bank, serves as Treasurer of the Bonnabel Civic Association, and previously served on the Board of Project Homecoming, helping advance housing recovery and affordable housing initiatives throughout the New Orleans area.Palmgren's commitment to professional excellence is reflected in her extensive industry education and credentials. She has earned numerous National Association of REALTORSdesignations, including Graduate, REALTORInstitute (GRI), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR), Seller Representative Specialist (SRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Broker Price Opinion Resource (BPOR), Certified Real Estate Negotiator (CREN), Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), and At Home with Diversity (AHWD).These advanced designations further strengthen her ability to provide strategic pricing guidance, skilled negotiation, and elevated representation for buyers and sellers across a wide range of market segments."I look forward to continuing to serve buyers and sellers with the personalized guidance, local expertise, and thoughtful representation they deserve,"said Palmgren.For more information, please contact:Muriel PalmgrenGlobal Real Estate advisorCrescent Sotheby's International Realty504.583.8386Muriel.Palmgren@sothebysrealty.com​Graduate, REALTORInstitute (GRI)Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR)Seller Representative Specialist (SRS)Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES)Broker Price Opinion Resource (BPOR)Certified Real Estate Negotiator (CREN)Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA)At Home with Diversity (AHWD)About Crescent Sotheby's International RealtyCrescent Sotheby's International Realty is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Sotheby's International Realty, serving Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, And Pensacola. Combining local expertise with the power of a globally recognized luxury real estate brand, CSIR delivers exceptional service, innovative marketing, and trusted representation throughout the Gulf South.

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