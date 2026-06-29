RETIRED ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD OFFICER BRINGS TOGETHER COMMUNITY TO PRESERVE MILITARY HISTORY, STRENGTHEN SUPPORT FOR VETERANS Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Illinois National Guard joined veterans, community leaders and supporters June 27 to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Chicagoland Veterans Campus in Addison’s historic district, a first-of-its-kind destination that combines military museums, veteran service organizations, community spaces and support resources under one roof.

For Illinois National Guard Adjutant General and Commander of the Illinois National Guard Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the campus represents something larger than a collection of museums — it reflects the military's enduring commitment to serving others long after the uniform comes off.

"Like almost all veterans, when Lorenzo took off the uniform, he found a way to continue to serve others," Boyd said. "He assembled a group of veterans and community members who were also looking for a way to serve, got the broader community involved, and here we are today."

Founded by Illinois Army National Guard veteran Lorenzo Fiorentino, the Chicagoland Veterans Campus was built on a simple observation. While operating a smaller military museum, Fiorentino noticed that veterans often became more willing to share stories of their service.

"We noticed how many veterans really started opening up," said Fiorentino, who retired as a major. "Families would tell us, 'He's never talked this much about the war,' or 'She's never shared anything about her service.'"

That realization inspired a broader vision, creating a place where veterans and their families could connect not only with history, but also with the people and resources available to help them.

The campus now brings together military museums, veteran service organizations, a veterans history library and resource offices designed to assist servicemembers, veterans and their families.

"The Chicagoland Veterans Campus ties together our military history, military associations, veteran service organizations, and programs that provide assistance to veterans in a holistic approach to support service members, veterans and their families," Boyd said.

Among the campus' most unique features is its Veterans History Library, where service members can preserve photographs, military records and personal stories that might otherwise be lost to time.

“The goal of the library is to archive Soldiers' stories," Fiorentino said. "These are the kinds of memories that can disappear over time. We want future generations to be able to learn from them."

Boyd said preserving those stories serves an important purpose beyond honoring the past.

"Preserving the history and telling the history of our military is important for the future of our military and the defense of our nation," Boyd said. "Our history inspires the next generation to serve, and it's important to tell it through as many platforms and mediums as possible."

That inspiration continues to resonate across Illinois. Boyd noted the Illinois National Guard achieved record enlistments in 2025 and remains on pace to meet its recruiting goals again this year, a testament to young Americans choosing to serve after learning about those who came before them.

Mayor Tom Hundley, a U.S. Navy veteran, welcomed the campus to Addison and praised its mission of supporting veterans beyond military service.

"As a fellow veteran, what makes me most proud is that this is more than a collection of museums," Hundley said. "Lorenzo and his group are building a community with veteran services and resources — a place where those who have served can come for help and continue to get involved."

Boyd said the people who made the campus possible embody the same values that define military service.

“All the people Lorenzo brought into the mix to pull this together and sustain it day after day is very much a continuation of our military values — honor, duty, commitment and selfless service," Boyd said.

The opening of the Chicagoland Veterans Campus comes as the nation commemorates the 250th anniversary of American independence, providing a lasting place where military service, community and history come together.

"I am honored to help celebrate the continuation of a mission rooted in the values of our military and our nation," Boyd said. "This campus will continue serving veterans, their families and future generations for years to come."