Munson Public Health Team to Share Summer Safety Tips at Fort Leavenworth PX

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — As temperatures rise and families spend more time outdoors, representatives from Munson Army Health Center Department of Public Health will be at the Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange Friday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sharing practical tips to help the community stay healthy and safe throughout the summer.

The outreach event will focus on common seasonal health concerns, including heat illness prevention, hydration, sun safety, mosquito and tick-borne diseases, water safety, and injury prevention. Visitors will have the opportunity to speak with public health professionals, ask questions, and pick up educational materials to help protect themselves and their families during the summer months.

"Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy everything our community has to offer, but it's also important to understand the health risks that come with the season," said 1st Lt. Kennedy Reeves, chief of the Department of Public Health at Munson Army Health Center. "Simple steps like staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, using insect repellent, and recognizing the early signs of heat illness can make a big difference in preventing injuries and illness."

The event is especially beneficial for families who are new to Fort Leavenworth and may be experiencing their first Midwest summer. Public health staff will share information about local environmental health concerns, seasonal hazards, and services available through Munson Army Health Center to help families stay healthy year-round.

Community members are encouraged to stop by the PX, meet the public health team, and learn how small preventive actions can help keep their families safe while enjoying the summer season.

No registration is required, and the event is free and open to all Fort Leavenworth community members.