The Shaw Group Announces Leadership Transition, Names Matt Rodgers CEO and Paul Head COO

The Shaw Group today announced a planned leadership transition designed to support the company’s continued growth and long-term strategic objectives.

The Shaw Group remains focused on executing its strategic plan, strengthening its financial foundation, and delivering long-term value to its clients, employees, and stakeholders” — Matt Rodgers

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Shaw Group today announced a planned leadership transition designed to support the company’s continued growth and long-term strategic objectives. Effective July 6, 2026, Matt Rodgers will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Head will begin a transition to Chief Operations Officer, overseeing global operations.As part of the transition, current CEO Dan Simpson will step down from day-to-day leadership responsibilities to join The Shaw Group’s Board of Directors, where he will continue to provide strategic guidance and support the company’s long-term vision.“This transition reflects a thoughtful succession plan focused on continuity, stability, and sustained momentum,” said Dan Simpson, current CEO of Shaw. “It has been an honor to serve as CEO, and I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the last two years. I look forward to continuing to support the organization as a member of the Board while Matt Rodgers leads the company to its next chapter.”Matt Rodgers currently serves Shaw as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operations Officer of U.S. Operations, where he has played a pivotal role in driving business growth, strengthening customer relationships, and advancing operational performance across the organization. In his new role as CEO, Matt will be responsible for leading the company’s overall strategy, growth initiatives, and commitment to operational excellence.Paul Head currently serves Shaw as Chief Operations Officer for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, where he has successfully led operational execution, business performance, and regional expansion efforts. As Chief Operations Officer, Paul will oversee Shaw’s global operations, focusing on execution, efficiency, and delivering value across all business units.Over the coming months, the leadership team will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition and continued alignment across the business.“The Shaw Group remains focused on executing its strategic plan, strengthening its financial foundation, and delivering long-term value to its clients, employees, and stakeholders,” said Matt. “I am honored by the opportunity to serve as CEO and excited to build upon the strong foundation established by our leadership team.”This leadership transition underscores The Shaw Group’s commitment to sustainable growth, operational excellence, and positioning the company for continued success in the years ahead.About The Shaw GroupThe Shaw Group is a global provider of engineering, project delivery solutions, and fabrication serving the world’s most critical infrastructure markets. With more than 1.9 million square feet of fabrication capacity and strategically located operations worldwide, Shaw delivers innovative, scalable solutions for clients across the renewable energy, data center and semiconductor, life sciences, oil and gas, and power generation sectors.The company’s integrated capabilities include engineering and project services, module fabrication, modularized solutions, and pipe fabrication and specialty services. By combining technical expertise, fabricating excellence, and proven project execution, The Shaw Group delivers the infrastructure solutions that power industries and communities worldwide.

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