Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville Recruiter in the Spotlight

U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samuel Osborn, NTAG Nashville Public Affairs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Fire Controlman 1st Class Hunter Felts, a Tennessee native and recruiter at Navy Recruiting Station Morristown, Tennessee, was selected as Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville’s June Recruiter in the Spotlight.

“Working 70 hours a week at the factory – I knew I needed to find a way out,” Felts said. “I always thought the Navy just did line handling and worked with the anchor, but then my recruiter told me some of the jobs that translate into the civilian world.”

Felts feels the Navy compliments his lifestyle.

“I’ve always been an outdoorsy guy,” said Felts. “Traveling with the Navy has shown me new places I never would have gone and allowed me to pick up new hobbies like golf because of the golf courses on base. I feel like the Navy has a good work life balance, there’s opportunities to get out and do the things I still want to do and I’m still me when I take my uniform off at the end of the day.”

Felts believes the Navy leaves a generational impact.

“Beyond helping me to grow significantly as a person by meeting people from all over the world, I’ve gotten to share unique experiences with my children,” said Felts. “My oldest gets excited when we head to a new duty station, he asks ‘when are we getting to go somewhere new?’ He embraces it as a fresh start and new world. Getting to show them there is more than just one hometown, like the lifestyle I grew up in is extremely rewarding. I know through this they will be more cultured and well versed having lived in multiple areas.”

Felts enjoys the stability the Navy provides for his family.

“My wife is a stay-at-home mom with three kids,” Felts said. “Being able to say that because of the work and effort that I put into my career can afford her that opportunity, where she can stay at home with the kids until they’re all in school is huge. That is time with them that she would never be able to get back.”

From home loans to promotion opportunities, Felts sees future potential from his military service.

“I’m looking into limited duty officer opportunities and promotion to Chief, either way, there is promotion opportunities if you put in the work,” said Felts. “In addition to promoting in the Navy, I am looking into using the VA home loan program to help get me into real estate and bolster my retirement. Through networking within the military, I have accumulated quite a bit of research on best practices and how to make my money work for me.”

NTAG Nashville spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.

For more information contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit http://www.navy.com/, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Nashville/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navyjobsnashvillemusiccity, http://www.instagram.com/ntagnashvilleusn