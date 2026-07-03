Virrealismo Publishing Announces The Law of Senraquan, a New Novel Exploring Humanity's Continuing Evolution

Is Senraquan a scientific principle, an intelligence, a civilisation, a philosophy... or something entirely different? To celebrate the publication of The Law of Senraquan, the opening novel Accidental Warrior is available free in ebook and AI-narrated audiobook editions for a limited period. Virrealismo Publishing is an independent publisher specialising in speculative fiction that explores science, technology, society and humanity's possible futures.

The Law of Senraquan to be released on 17 July is a new standalone novel marking the conclusion of a multi-layered interconnected speculative history.

I've always been fascinated by human evolution—biologically, through science, communication, technology and the ideas we create! Each novel explores one stage of that continuing transformation.” — Lavirrealista

NORWICH, NORFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virrealismo Publishing today announced the forthcoming publication of The Law of Senraquan, a new speculative science fiction novel by Lavirrealista, to be published on 17 July 2026.The Law of Senraquan is the latest standalone novel in an interconnected speculative history exploring humanity's continuing evolution across two and a half millennia. While each novel tells a complete story with its own characters and plot, together they reveal successive stages in the transformation of life, intelligence and civilisation.To mark the publication, the opening novel, Accidental Warrior, will be made available free in both eBook and AI-narrated audiobook editions for a limited period, giving new readers the opportunity to discover where the story begins.The broader narrative unfolds across three pivotal eras:Third Millennium – Humanity struggles to survive environmental collapse while the first engineered humans quietly begin to reshape the future.Fourth Millennium – A flourishing hyper-technological civilisation transforms every aspect of society through advances in biotechnology, robotics and "real virtuality", a foundational element in the author's overarching vision.Fifth Millennium – Humanity faces a future in which its own success may become the catalyst for a new stage of evolution.Set during this final era, The Law of Senraquan explores a possible future where humans and engineered quasihumans coexist in an increasingly fragile balance. The emergence of the mysterious Senraquan begins a chain of events that challenges accepted ideas about evolution, communication and the future inheritance of Earth.Readers are deliberately given few answers at the outset. Is Senraquan a scientific principle, an intelligence, a philosophy, a civilisation, or something entirely different? Its true nature is revealed only as the story reaches its conclusion.Each novel tells a complete story while gradually revealing a larger picture in which scientific discovery, engineered evolution and changing forms of intelligence reshape humanity over thousands of years. Together they envisage another stage in humanity's continuing evolution.The Law of Senraquan launches on 17 July.To mark the launch, Accidental Warrior, the story where this wider project begins, will be available free in all available editions on Google Play for a limited time.Further information about The Law of Senraquan will be released in the weeks leading up to publication.The AuthorLavirrealista is the pen name of author Maria Pellegrini, whose speculative fiction explores the relationships between technology, communication, perception and humanity's continuing evolution. Her novels combine standalone stories into broader fictional chronologies that examine how life, intelligence and civilisation may transform across generations and millennia.About Virrealismo PublishingVirrealismo Publishing is an independent publisher focused on speculative fiction, technology, and the future of society. More information at virrealismo.com

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