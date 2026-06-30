DrFirst and Elation Health Partner to Help Patients Start and Stay on Prescribed Medications

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New integration automates medication adherence support for over 50,000 primary care clinical users and their patients

SAN FRANCISCO AND ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elation Health, the clinical-first AI platform for modern primary care success, today announced a partnership with health technology leader DrFirst to help more patients fill and stay on the medications their physicians prescribe. Physician practices using the Elation Health EHR now have access to RxInform from DrFirst, a prescription engagement solution that supports patients as soon as a prescription is written, without adding steps for physicians. Studies show up to 30% of patients never fill their first prescription, and nearly 50% of patients with chronic conditions don’t take medications as prescribed, which can contribute to poor health outcomes. Patients may struggle with high copays, have concerns about side effects, or simply forget to pick up prescriptions.“We’re glad to welcome DrFirst to the Elation partner ecosystem,” shared Ashley Rogers, Chief Product Officer at Elation. “Medication adherence is one of the most persistent gaps in primary care outcomes, and solutions like RxInform help close that loop between what a physician prescribes and what a patient actually receives. Partners like DrFirst extend the reach of what primary care clinicians can do for their patients.”Through this partnership, moments after prescriptions are sent to the pharmacy, patients receive a secure, HIPAA-compliant text message on behalf of their physician. The messages connect patients with personalized information about their prescriptions, including pharmacy details, available coupons or discount cards, educational resources, and the option to set a pickup reminder. Results from a recent study published in PLOS Digital Health showed that patients with heart failure who engaged with the platform’s personalized medication information had 19% higher likelihood of filling their prescriptions and 6% lower likelihood of hospital readmission.“Too many patients never benefit from the care their physician intended because a prescription sits unfilled,” said Laizer Kornwasser, CEO of DrFirst. “Now, the moment a prescription is written, patients get the support they need to fill it.”The integration is available now to clinicians using the Elation Health EHR. For more information, visit drfirst.com or elationhealth.com.About DrFirstFor 25 years, healthcare IT pioneer DrFirst has empowered providers and patients to achieve better health through intelligent medication management. The company has won over 25 awards for excellence and innovation, including TIME’s list of the World’s Top HealthTech Companies of 2025, recognizing the company’s medication management solutions and integrated workflows that make every step of the patient journey easier, from first prescription to ongoing adherence. DrFirst solutions help 100 million patients a year and are used by more than 670,000 providers, 71,000 pharmacies, 270 EHRs, and over 2,000 hospitals in the U.S. To learn more, visit DrFirst.com.About Elation HealthElation Health is the clinical-first AI platform for modern primary care success. Trusted by over 50,000 clinical users and 24 million patients, Elation’s EHR and billing solutions combine proven clinical workflows with responsible, predictive AI — purpose built for primary care. The company’s clinical-first approach puts physicians at the center, delivering trusted, transparent innovation that saves time and sustains meaningful patient relationships. Elation Health is recognized as Best in KLAS for its commitment to excellence in primary care technology. Learn more at elationhealth.com and on LinkedIn.Media Relations, media@elationhealth.com

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