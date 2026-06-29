Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Removal of Hazardous Dry Dock in Port Bolivar

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce the commencement of a project to remove a nearly 80,000 square foot abandoned dry dock on state-owned submerged lands that currently sits less than a mile from the Port Bolivar Ship Channel and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW). The Texas General Land Office (GLO) will provide over $3.8 million to remove the navigational hazard, with $2 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding and $1,827,142 from the Surface Damage Account.

"Having spent over a decade living on Galveston Island, I am committed to ensuring the waters that support the Port Bolivar Ship Channel and Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIWW) are safe for the ships that navigate them," said Commissioner Buckingham. "In these waters, the historic Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry helps support coastal tourism and the island's community, while millions of cargo ships transport billions of dollars of goods, making safe navigation in the area essential to maintaining and sharpening Texas's economic competitiveness. Removing this abandoned dry dock will eliminate it as a potentially serious navigational hazard after hurricane storm surges and as a threat to maritime commerce in Texas."

An abandoned dry dock in Port Bolivar

The 79,350 square foot dry dock is visible from the Galveston-Port Bolivar Ferry and has drawn several public complaints. As such, the GLO implemented emergency procedures to fast-track the removal of the dock.

Without this funding for an emergency removal, the dock would continue to deteriorate rapidly, requiring removal at its current location and more than doubling the cost. Additionally, due to its proximity to the ship channel and GIWW, the dry dock could become a dangerous navigational hazard after a storm surge during hurricane season.

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.