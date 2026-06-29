Big, Beautiful Success Story: Working Families Tax Cuts Deliver for American Workers, Supercharge Domestic Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Businesses across America are reinvesting even more in America thanks to Republicans’ pro-growth tax policies from the Working Families Tax Cuts. In a recent interview, Johnson & Johnson CEO Joaquin Duato confirmed that these policies are delivering big for American workers and American manufacturing.

Duato credited these policies with helping drive his company’s $55 billion U.S. expansion, pointing to a strong investment climate, the unmatched talent of American workers, and tax reforms that are finally allowing U.S. companies to compete – and win – globally.

Now, Johnson & Johnson is focused on producing all of its medicines, medical technologies, and other products in the United States, describing the shift as a “show of confidence in American manufacturing.”

“For years, Washington elites looked the other way while their failed policies led to American factories closing and good-paying jobs getting shipped overseas. American workers are seeing firsthand that the Working Families Tax Cuts are reversing that damage by empowering job creators to invest directly into American communities,” said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08). “When we give our job creators the certainty they need and allow them to compete on a level playing field globally, they choose to build, hire, and invest right here at home.”

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