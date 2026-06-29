U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Vest, machinist, 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, speaks of his experience as a machinist at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 24, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2026 Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:49 Category: Package Video ID: 1012431 VIRIN: 260624-Z-MF014-1001 Filename: DOD_111801034 Length: 00:01:26 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life of Machinists - 125th Fighter Wing, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.