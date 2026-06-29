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Day in the Life of Machinists - 125th Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Vest, machinist, 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, speaks of his experience as a machinist at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, June 24, 2026. The 125th Fighter Wing provides 24/7 aerospace control and homeland defense for the southeastern United States. These Airmen work around the clock to protect our nation’s skies, always staying ready to deploy globally for combat or respond locally to natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 06.24.2026
Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:49
Category: Package
Video ID: 1012431
VIRIN: 260624-Z-MF014-1001
Filename: DOD_111801034
Length: 00:01:26
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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This work, Day in the Life of Machinists - 125th Fighter Wing, by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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Day in the Life of Machinists - 125th Fighter Wing

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