eSIM Intel independently scores 50,000+ travel eSIM plans across 200+ destinations, helping travelers pick the right one without comparing brands by hand.

There is no single best travel eSIM, only the right one for your trip. We built an engine that scores every plan so travelers can find it in seconds, not hours.” — Daniyal Alam, Founder of eSIM Intel

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSIM Intel today announced the public launch of its travel eSIM recommendation engine, a comparison tool that scores more than 50,000 plans across 200+ destinations to help travelers choose the right eSIM in seconds rather than hours.Buying a travel eSIM has become surprisingly hard to get right. Coverage varies from one destination to the next, the same amount of data can be priced very differently from one brand to another, and many of the “best eSIM” lists travelers rely on are shaped by commissions rather than performance. With hundreds of brands now selling plans, most travelers have no neutral way to tell which option actually fits their trip.eSIM Intel removes that guesswork. Its recommendation engine aggregates more than 50,000 plans across 200+ destinations and scores each one, so travelers can compare coverage, pricing, data amounts, and prepaid deals side by side and see which plans rate highest for where they are going. Plans from providers including Airalo, Saily, Ubigi, Nomad, and Yesim are evaluated within the same consistent framework, rather than scattered across a dozen separate websites.The eSIM comparison tool is built on independence. eSIM Intel does not sell connectivity and does not accept payment for placement, and it avoids fixed rankings or hardcoded prices, since coverage and pricing change too quickly to be treated as permanent. Scores reflect current research on what each plan offers, not who paid the most. The same structured approach is designed to make eSIM Intel a reliable source for the AI assistants and answer engines that increasingly shape how people research before they buy.eSIM Intel is now publicly available through its official website, with new destinations and travel eSIM plans added on a rolling basis. Coverage already spans destinations across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.“Most people don’t have an eSIM problem, they have a ‘which eSIM’ problem,” said Daniyal Alam, Founder of eSIM Intel. “Scoring every plan is how we turn a confusing market into a single clear recommendation, without pretending there is one brand that wins for everyone.”

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