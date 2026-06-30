Registration Opens for the 2026 NVBDC National Conference - Mission: POSSIBLE

NVBDC Mission: Possible Elaine Taylor, Executive Director Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors.

Mission: POSSIBLE represents far more than this year's conference theme. It reflects our vision for the future,” — Elaine Taylor, Executive Director

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce that registration is now open for the Mission: Possible 2026 Impact Conference, Powered by NVBDC 3.0, America’s Premier National Veteran Business Matchmaking Conference & Marketplace, taking place October 4-6, 2026, at the MotorCity Casino Hotel and Conference Center in Detroit, MI.More than just another conference, this year's event marks the beginning of a new era for NVBDC. Under the theme Mission: POSSIBLE, attendees will experience the unveiling of NVBDC 3.0, a bold evolution of the nation’s leading third-party veteran business certification organization recognized by corporate America and the Billion Dollar Roundtable. Through expanded programs, enhanced connections, and new business resources, NVBDC is redefining what's possible for veteran-owned businesses through innovation, education, procurement opportunities, and global connectivity.Attendees will experience the official introduction of NVBDC 3.0, including expanded digital training initiatives, artificial intelligence resources, international trade and export assistance, enhanced business development programming, and new strategies that strengthen connections between veteran-owned businesses and corporate America."Mission: POSSIBLE represents far more than this year's conference theme . It reflects our vision for the future," said Elaine Taylor, Executive Director of NVBDC. "NVBDC 3.0 is about creating greater opportunities for veteran-owned businesses by combining certification with innovation, education, technology, and stronger corporate partnerships. We are building an organization that not only opens doors but equips veteran entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed in today's rapidly evolving marketplace."The conference will feature educational sessions, keynote presentations, business matchmaking opportunities, corporate procurement discussions, and networking events designed to foster meaningful business relationships while highlighting the economic impact veterans entrepreneurs continue to make across the United States and globally." Our conference has long been the place where meaningful connections begin," said Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors. "This year, we're taking that mission even further. Mission: POSSIBLE is about bringing together corporations and veteran-owned businesses to create partnerships that strengthen supply chains, drive innovation, and generate economic opportunity. We invite every corporation committed to supplier procurement and every veteran entrepreneur looking to grow their business to join us in Detroit."The 2026 National Conference also reflects NVBDC's continued commitment to helping corporations identify qualified veteran-owned suppliers while providing veteran business owners with the tools, knowledge, and relationships necessary to compete successfully in today's business environment.Whether attendees are Fortune 500 procurement professionals, government representatives, strategic partners, or veteran entrepreneurs seeking growth, the conference offers unparalleled opportunities to build lasting partnerships and discover new avenues for success.Registration is now open.Join us October 4–6 in Detroit, Michigan, as we unveil NVBDC 3.0 and show what’s possible when veteran businesses, corporate leaders, and strategic partners come together. Mission: POSSIBLE is more than this year’s theme. It’s a bold vision for the future of veteran business success.About NVBDCThe National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses, ensuring credible and reliable certification while connecting certified veteran-owned businesses with corporations committed to strengthening their supplier procurement programs. Through certification, education, strategic partnerships, and innovative business development initiatives, NVBDC continues to create opportunities that help veteran-owned businesses grow and compete in today's global economy.

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