As America Celebrates 250 Years, Veteran-Owned Jeff Buys Your House Reflects on a Legacy of Service

Jeff Nydegger (left), owner of Jeff Buys Your House and a U.S. Army combat veteran, stands with Chris, a fellow U.S. Army veteran and member of the Jeff Buys Your House team. The two served together in the military before reuniting to help homeowners. Jeff Nydegger, owner of Jeff Buys Your House, and his wife, Sarah, attend the Rockin' for Our Vets concert at Cantigny Park. Jeff Buys Your House is a proud sponsor of the annual event, which supports veterans and veteran-focused programs throughout the community. The Jeff Buys Your House team reflects the company's commitment to service, integrity, and community. These values continue to guide their work with homeowners across Chicagoland.

Veteran-owned Jeff Buys Your House marks America's 250th anniversary by honoring veterans and highlighting its commitment to service.

Our military service ended, but our commitment to serving people didn't.” — Jeff Nydegger

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the United States marks its 250th anniversary, Jeff Buys Your House is honoring the milestone by recognizing the values that have shaped both the nation and the company's mission: service, integrity, and commitment to community.Founded in 2007, Jeff Buys Your House is a veteran-owned, family-operated business serving homeowners across Chicagoland. Co-owner and CEO Jeff Nydegger, a U.S. Army combat veteran who served two tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, credits much of the company's approach to the lessons he learned in uniform."Serving in the Army taught me that every person and every mission is different," said Nydegger. "Those lessons have guided how we've built this company. Whether we're helping a family through an inherited property, a senior living transition, or another major life change, we believe service begins by listening."That philosophy extends throughout the organization. Four veterans are part of the Jeff Buys Your House team, three who served in the U.S. Army and one in the U.S. Marine Corps, and the company's support for veterans reaches well beyond its own staff.Jeff Buys Your House has partnered with and sponsored a number of organizations and programs that recognize and assist veterans, including:-Supporting Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled service members.-Sponsoring the Rockin' for Our Vets concert to help raise awareness and support for local veterans through the West Suburban Foundation for Disabled Veterans-Serving as presenting sponsor of the " Veteran of the Game " recognition on 104.3 The Score throughout the baseball season.-Supporting military appreciation events and veteran-focused programs, including Give a Vet a Pet."America's 250th anniversary is a reminder that freedom has always depended on ordinary people willing to serve something greater than themselves," Nydegger said. "We're grateful to every veteran who has worn the uniform, and we're proud to carry those values into the work we do every day."Jeff Buys Your House is known for helping homeowners sell their homes as-is, on their own timeline, but the company's focus has always been larger than the transaction itself. Many of the families it works with are navigating major life changes, from inherited homes to downsizing or senior living transitions, and the goal is to make those moments a little easier."Our military service ended, but our commitment to serving people didn't," Nydegger added. "Whether we're supporting veterans, giving back to military families, or helping homeowners through a difficult chapter, we want to leave people better off than when they first called us."As the nation marks 250 years of independence, Jeff Buys Your House proudly recognizes the veterans who have defended those freedoms and remains committed to serving Chicagoland families with the same values that have guided the company from the beginning: integrity, respect, and service.

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