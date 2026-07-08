Veteran Legal and Technology Executive Blake Gibson Launches Two AI-Native Ventures: Gibson Counsel and Alloy Counsel

Blake Gibson, Fractional GC

Gibson Counsel serves as embedded general counsel for tech, SaaS, and AI companies, while Alloy helps legal teams become AI-enabled

AI is permanently reshaping how we do business, and the companies leading that charge need legal counsel who understands the technology, not just the law.” — Blake Gibson

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blake Gibson, a seasoned legal and technology executive with more than two decades of experience at the intersection of law, technology, and business operations, today announced the launch of two complementary ventures: Gibson Counsel, an AI-native law firm for technology companies, and Alloy, an AI consultancy that helps legal teams adopt and operationalize AI.

Gibson most recently served as General Counsel and Chief Operating Officer, EVP at Dark Matter Technologies and other legal roles at its predecessor companies, Black Knight and LPS. His career highlights include launching an IP program at LPS, deploying billions in capital through M&A and negotiating several of the largest fintech deals in U.S. mortgage market history at Black Knight, and playing a key role in the successful sale of Black Knight to ICE and Constellation (including defense of the antitrust challenge). At Dark Matter, he helped launch the company as a stand-alone entity, led a product team of 100+ experts and data scientists, and led a 200+ person professional services organization. He did all of this while serving as the General Counsel and leading a team of attorneys and legal professionals.

"AI is permanently reshaping how we do business, and the companies leading that charge need legal counsel who understands the technology, not just the law," said Gibson. "I built these two companies to be that partner, on both sides of the table: counsel for the companies building with AI, and a guide for the legal teams that have to adopt it."

About Gibson Counsel PLLC

Gibson Counsel is an AI-native law firm built on a simple promise: AI Native. Proven. Practical. It serves as fractional General Counsel or fractional Deputy General Counsel for tech companies, SaaS businesses, and AI startups, giving them a seasoned in-house attorney embedded in the business without the full-time commitment. Core practice areas include:

- AI governance and contracts

- Technology transactions

- Trademarks and branding

- Product and IP counsel

- M&A legal strategy.

Unlike traditional outside counsel, which is typically reactive, a fractional General Counsel learns the product, the team, the roadmap, and the risk profile, and delivers proactive, strategic partnership at a fraction of the cost of a full-time hire. As an AI-native firm, Gibson Counsel uses AI and modern legal technology to deliver faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective counsel. "AI-native means I don’t just advise on AI, I use it," Gibson said. "It is core to how I built the firm and how I deliver value to my clients every day."

About Alloy Counsel LLC

Alloy forges AI-enabled legal teams. It is not a law firm. It is a consultancy that helps in house legal departments and law firms get AI-ready across three pillars: People (training and one-on-one coaching), Process (AI-first workflows, agentic creation, and roadmaps), and Technology (vendor selection, implementation, and workflow enablement). Most clients need one pillar. Some need all three.

Every program is practitioner-led and built around how legal teams actually work, drawing on Gibson's experience leading an AI rollout across 850 users, managing teams of AI scientists and software implementation professionals, and teaching AI to more than 1,000 professionals. "Every legal team has a choice: become AI-native or be replaced," Gibson said. "Alloy exists to forge AI-enabled attorneys."

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