goGigly Partners with Lovell Government Services to Bring AI Workforce Optimization to VA, DoD, and IHS

Gigly

Lovell Government Services will serve as goGigly's SDVOSB partner, expanding access to AI-powered workforce optimization across federal healthcare.

Gigly offers a unique approach by helping organizations maximize the workforce they already employ, reducing dependence on costly external staffing solutions while improving operational flexibility.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- goGigly, Inc. and LovellGovernment Services today announced a partnership to expand access to Gigly's AI-powered workforce optimization platform across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS).As part of this collaboration, Lovell Government Services will serve as goGigly's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, supporting access to Gigly's workforce optimization platform through established federal contracting channels.Gigly is an AI-powered workforce optimization platform designed specifically for healthcare organizations. Rather than providing contract labor, Gigly helps health systems fill open shifts using the employees they already have. The platform reduces reliance on agency staffing, traveler labor, and overtime by intelligently connecting open shifts with qualified employees already on payroll.Built specifically for healthcare environments, Gigly provides real-time workforce visibility, intelligent shift distribution, mobile-first employee engagement, and data-driven incentive management. By unlocking existing workforce capacity, Gigly helps healthcare organizations improve shift coverage, reduce labor costs, increase workforce flexibility, and strengthen operational performance.Through Lovell, Gigly is positioning its platform for streamlined access across federal procurement pathways, helping simplify the acquisition process while supporting agencies in meeting SDVOSB procurement goals. Gigly's workforce optimization solutions are available through federal contracting vehicles, including the Department of Veterans Affairs Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), providing government customers with efficient purchasing options."Federal healthcare organizations continue to face workforce shortages, rising labor costs, and increasing pressure to do more with existing resources," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "Gigly offers a unique approach by helping organizations maximize the workforce they already employ, reducing dependence on costly external staffing solutions while improving operational flexibility. We are proud to partner with Gigly to help federal healthcare providers strengthen workforce management and improve operational outcomes.""Healthcare systems do not always need more workers—they need better visibility into the workforce they already have," said Julie Schreen, Co-Founder and CEO of goGigly. "Our partnership with Lovell will help bring Gigly's workforce optimization platform to federal healthcare organizations seeking to improve internal shift coverage, reduce labor costs, and strengthen workforce engagement without relying on additional contract labor. We look forward to supporting VA, DoD, and IHS facilities as they work to optimize staffing resources and enhance patient care delivery."About goGiglygoGigly is an AI-powered workforce optimization platform designed specifically for healthcare organizations. The platform helps hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities improve shift coverage by connecting open shifts with qualified internal employees through intelligent distribution, real-time notifications, and data-driven incentive management. By maximizing utilization of existing staff, Gigly helps organizations reduce reliance on agency labor, traveler staffing, and overtime while improving workforce flexibility and operational performance.Learn more at www.gogigly.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. The company partners with medical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology organizations looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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