Hopeful Media, Home to Eating Disorder Hope and The Bulimia Project, Is Now Brought to You by Within Health

Hopeful Media has been a meaningful resource for so many individuals and families affected by eating disorders.” — Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, MD, Co-Founder, CEO, and CMO of Within Health

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health today announced that Hopeful Media—including Eating Disorder Hope and The Bulimia Project—is now brought to you by Within Health, reflecting the organization's continued investment in education, support, and recovery resources for individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

The announcement reflects Within Health's broader mission to support individuals and families across the continuum of care through treatment, trusted information, meaningful connections, and recovery resources.

The need continues to be significant. In the United States, nearly 31 million people are estimated to experience an eating disorder during their lifetime, yet treatment rates remain low. National data cited by the National Eating Disorders Association indicate that only about one-third of adults with anorexia nervosa and fewer than half of adults with bulimia nervosa or binge-eating disorder receive treatment specifically for their eating disorder. FAIR Health has also reported that eating disorder claim lines increased 65 percent nationally from 2018 to 2022 as a share of all medical claim lines, underscoring both the scale of need and rising demand for help and resources.

For years, Eating Disorder Hope has served as a trusted source of education, encouragement, and support for individuals, families, caregivers, and professionals. The Bulimia Project has similarly provided focused information and resources for those affected by bulimia and related eating disorders. As part of Within Health, these platforms will continue to grow through ongoing investment in educational content, digital experiences, recovery resources, and community engagement while maintaining the trusted information they have long provided.

"Hopeful Media has been a meaningful resource for so many individuals and families affected by eating disorders," said Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, MD, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Medical Officer of Within Health. "We are honored to continue investing in these trusted platforms and expand their reach so more people can access credible information, meaningful support, and a pathway to recovery."

"Eating Disorder Hope and The Bulimia Project have long served as trusted resources for the eating disorder community," said Abhilash Patel, President and Co-Founder of Within Health. "Together with Within Health's clinical expertise, we have an opportunity to strengthen these platforms, broaden access to trusted education, and help more individuals and families find compassionate, evidence-based care."

Research on eating disorder help-seeking has identified barriers including stigma, fear, limited screening, and inadequate support structures, all of which can delay treatment and recovery. By bringing treatment, education, and community resources together, Within Health aims to strengthen awareness, expand access to trusted information, and support earlier intervention and recovery.

Eating Disorder Hope and The Bulimia Project will continue to serve as trusted destinations for educational content, recovery resources, and community-centered support for individuals and families affected by eating disorders.

For more information, visit EatingDisorderHope.com, Bulimia.com, or WithinHealth.com.

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