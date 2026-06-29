MARION COUNTY CLERK GREGORY C. HARRELL LEADS FLORIDA COURT CLERKS & COMPTROLLERS

FCCC President Greg Harrell speaks to his fellow elected court clerks and comptrollers following his June 24 swearing-in ceremony at Championsgate in Orlando.

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) announced the installation of Gregory C. Harrell, Marion County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, as its 2026-27 president and announced the members its executive committee and board of directors on June 24 during the FCCC Summer Conference.

Harrell was sworn in by Sean Hudson, FCCC deputy executive director, in advance of his term, which officially begins July 1.

“It is a privilege to serve as the next president of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers and to work alongside such a dedicated group of leaders from across our state,” said Harrell, thanking immediate Past President Doug Chorvat for his many contributions and pledging to “continue serving Floridians with excellence and integrity.”

The FCCC 2026-27 Board of Directors include:

Gregory C. Harrell (Marion County) – president

Matt Reynolds (Putnam County) – president-elect

Greg James (Wakulla County) – vice president

Attorney Juan Fernandez-Barquin (Miami-Dade County) – treasurer

Brandon J. Patty (St. Johns County) – secretary

Sam Bailey (Holmes County) – District I director

W. Greg Godwin (Hamilton County) – District II director

Tara S. Green (Clay County) – District III director

Tom W. Bexley (Flagler County) – District IV director

Rachel M. Sadoff (Brevard County) – District V director

Attorney Nikki Alvarez-Sowles (Pasco County) – District VI director

Kevin Karnes (Lee County) – District VII director

Barry Baker (Suwannee County) – past president

Attorney Tiffany Moore Russell (Orange County) – past president

Doug Chorvat, Jr., CGCIO, CPM (Hernando County) – past president

The 2026-2027 FCCC Executive Committee members include President Gregory C. Harrell, Marion County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; President-elect Matt Reynolds, Putnam County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; Vice President Greg James, Wakulla County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; Treasurer Juan Fernandez-Barquin, an attorney and Miami-Dade County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller; and the newest member of the Executive Committee, Secretary Brandon J. Patty, St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.