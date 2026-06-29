MARION COUNTY CLERK GREGORY C. HARRELL LEADS FLORIDA COURT CLERKS & COMPTROLLERS
FCCC President Greg Harrell speaks to his fellow elected court clerks and comptrollers following his June 24 swearing-in ceremony at Championsgate in Orlando.
Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) announced the installation of Gregory C. Harrell, Marion County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, as its 2026-27 president and announced the members its executive committee and board of directors on June 24 during the FCCC Summer Conference.
Harrell was sworn in by Sean Hudson, FCCC deputy executive director, in advance of his term, which officially begins July 1.
“It is a privilege to serve as the next president of Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers and to work alongside such a dedicated group of leaders from across our state,” said Harrell, thanking immediate Past President Doug Chorvat for his many contributions and pledging to “continue serving Floridians with excellence and integrity.”
The FCCC 2026-27 Board of Directors include:
- Gregory C. Harrell (Marion County) – president
- Matt Reynolds (Putnam County) – president-elect
- Greg James (Wakulla County) – vice president
- Attorney Juan Fernandez-Barquin (Miami-Dade County) – treasurer
- Brandon J. Patty (St. Johns County) – secretary
- Sam Bailey (Holmes County) – District I director
- W. Greg Godwin (Hamilton County) – District II director
- Tara S. Green (Clay County) – District III director
- Tom W. Bexley (Flagler County) – District IV director
- Rachel M. Sadoff (Brevard County) – District V director
- Attorney Nikki Alvarez-Sowles (Pasco County) – District VI director
- Kevin Karnes (Lee County) – District VII director
- Barry Baker (Suwannee County) – past president
- Attorney Tiffany Moore Russell (Orange County) – past president
- Doug Chorvat, Jr., CGCIO, CPM (Hernando County) – past president
The 2026-2027 FCCC Executive Committee members include President Gregory C. Harrell, Marion County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; President-elect Matt Reynolds, Putnam County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; Vice President Greg James, Wakulla County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller; Treasurer Juan Fernandez-Barquin, an attorney and Miami-Dade County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller; and the newest member of the Executive Committee, Secretary Brandon J. Patty, St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller.
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