THE MENTORING MOMENTS WE LOST AND HOW LEADERS CAN BRING THEM BACK

Miriam Fresco Agrait The courtroom will always matter. It is where stories are told and accountability is demanded. Yet what happens outside it, in conference rooms, training sessions, case-management systems, and difficult internal conversations, increasingly shapes what justice ultimately looks like.

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