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Every House Matters: A new approach to tackling social housing tenancy fraud - screening

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The Department for Communities is undertaking a review of social housing tenancy fraud to ensure that social housing stock is protected and allocated fairly to those in genuine need. Current legislation is not considered robust enough to address the range and scale of tenancy fraud activities, such as unlawful subletting, false applications, and non-occupation.

Existing/Revised/New: New
Date of Screening: 29/06/2026
Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

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Every House Matters: A new approach to tackling social housing tenancy fraud - screening

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