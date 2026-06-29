Every House Matters: A new approach to tackling social housing tenancy fraud - screening

Date published: 29 June 2026 The Department for Communities is undertaking a review of social housing tenancy fraud to ensure that social housing stock is protected and allocated fairly to those in genuine need. Current legislation is not considered robust enough to address the range and scale of tenancy fraud activities, such as unlawful subletting, false applications, and non-occupation. Existing/Revised/New: New

Date of Screening: 29/06/2026

Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No Help viewing documents

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.