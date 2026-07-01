Vanguard Termite Expands Services to Watsonville and Monterey, California

Siding Repairs Fumigation

Vanguard Termite brings expert termite inspection, extermination, fumigation, treatment, and repair services to Watsonville and the greater Monterey area.

Expanding into Watsonville and Monterey means we can now protect more homes and businesses from one of the most destructive pests in California. We deliver fast, effective, and lasting solutions.” — Armando Rueda, Co-Founder

WATSONVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Termite , a trusted provider of comprehensive termite services, is proud to announce it is now serving homeowners and property owners in Watsonville and the greater Monterey , California area. Residents throughout Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties can now access the company's full range of termite solutions, including termite inspections, termite extermination, local termite treatment, termite fumigation, and termite repair.Watsonville and the surrounding Monterey Bay region's coastal climate creates ideal conditions for termite activity year-round. With wooden structures and older homes particularly at risk, the demand for reliable and professional termite services in the area has never been higher. Vanguard Termite's expansion into this region means local property owners now have access to a dedicated team of specialists without having to look far.Vanguard Termite's service offerings are designed to address every stage of a termite problem — from early detection to complete resolution. The company's certified technicians conduct thorough termite inspections to identify active infestations and conditions that may attract termites, followed by customized treatment plans tailored to each property's needs. For severe infestations, the team provides professional termite fumigation and tenting services, while its termite repair division helps restore structural damage caused by termite activity."Expanding into the Watsonville and Monterey area means we can now protect more homes and businesses from one of the most destructive pests in California. We're committed to giving local property owners fast, effective, and lasting solutions."Unlike general pest control companies, Vanguard Termite focuses exclusively on termite-related services, giving customers access to a team with deep, specialized expertise. Whether a property requires a routine inspection before a real estate transaction or emergency extermination of an active colony, Vanguard Termite is equipped to respond with precision and professionalism.Property owners in Watsonville, Monterey, and the surrounding communities are encouraged to schedule a termite inspection as a proactive step in protecting their investment. Early detection remains the most cost-effective way to prevent the widespread structural damage that termites can cause over time.Vanguard Termite is now accepting service requests for the Watsonville and Monterey, California area. Homeowners and property managers can reach the team directly to schedule an inspection or learn more about available treatment options.The expert termite control's Monterey County location is 22 Walker St, Watsonville, CA 95076, and can be reached at 831-440-6169.About Vanguard TermiteVanguard Termite is a California-based termite services company specializing in termite inspections, termite extermination, local termite treatment, termite fumigation, and termite repair. The company is committed to protecting homes and businesses from termite damage through expert diagnosis, proven treatment methods, and dedicated customer service. Vanguard Termite is now proudly serving the Watsonville and Monterey, California area.

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