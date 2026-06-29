Rainy day workouts
Easy way to keep moving when you're stuck inside on rainy days.
For a lot of people, daily movement looks like walking the dog, gardening, chasing kids around, or taking a quick walk around the neighborhood after work. So if your usual movement happens outdoors, a rainy day can completely throw off your routine.
Luckily, you don’t need a gym membership, expensive equipment, tons of space, or an intense workout plan to stay active indoors. Even small amounts of movement can help you feel less stiff, restless, or sluggish on days when getting outside just isn’t happening. Here’s how to get started.
First: Lower the pressure
If your normal exercise is walking outside, don’t expect yourself to suddenly become someone doing hour-long high-intensity workouts in your living room. Movement can be simple. Your goal can be just avoiding the “I sat all day because the weather ruined my plans” feeling.
Even 10–20 minutes of gentle movement can help with:
- Energy levels
- Stiffness from sitting
- Mood
- Stress
- Sleep
And if you have limited mobility, chronic pain, fatigue, or you’re just exhausted? Small movements absolutely still count.
Easy rainy day workout ideas
Walk indoors
It sounds almost too simple, but walking around your house or apartment genuinely works. Try:
- Walking laps while on the phone
- Marching in place during TV commercials
- Walking hallways or stairs
- Doing a quick “cleaning walk” as part of tidying up
If you normally walk your dog outside, this can help replace at least part of that routine and keep your body from feeling completely sedentary.
Stretch while watching TV
A rainy day is a perfect time for slower movement, and you don’t need to be flexible or experienced to benefit from stretching. You can try:
- Gentle neck and shoulder rolls
- Hamstring stretches
- Seated stretches
- Light yoga videos
- Floor stretching while watching a show
Even a few minutes of stretching can help you feel less stiff after sitting inside all day.
Try an online workout
There are thousands of free indoor workouts online, including options for:
- Beginners
- Seniors
- People with limited mobility
- Apartment-friendly workouts
- Chair workouts
- Low-impact workouts
If you’re not sure where to start, search phrases like:
- “10 minute beginner workout”
- “Low impact indoor walking workout”
- “Chair yoga”
- “Gentle movement routine”
Starting small can make trying something new feel a lot less overwhelming.
Dance around the house
This one sounds cheesy, but it works. Put on:
- One favorite song
- A throwback playlist
- Music while cooking or cleaning
Dancing still counts as movement, even if it’s just casually moving around your kitchen for a few minutes.
Turn chores into movement
Rainy days can also be a good excuse to catch up on a little cleaning around the house. Try chores like:
- Vacuuming
- Mopping
- Laundry
- Organizing
- Cleaning bathrooms
Even everyday tasks can add more movement to your day than you might think.
Use what you already have
You don’t need a home gym. A few household items can work for light strength exercises:
- Water bottles as light weights
- A sturdy chair for seated exercises
- Stairs for step-ups
- Towels for stretching
Simple movements, like wall push-ups, sit-to-stands from a chair, or calf raises while brushing your teeth, can be surprisingly effective.
The most important thing: Keep it realistic
You don’t need to “make up” for missing a walk with an intense workout. Some rainy days might look like:
- A 10-minute stretch
- Walking around the house
- Dancing while making dinner
- A quick beginner workout video
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