Rainy day workouts

Easy way to keep moving when you're stuck inside on rainy days.

For a lot of people, daily movement looks like walking the dog, gardening, chasing kids around, or taking a quick walk around the neighborhood after work. So if your usual movement happens outdoors, a rainy day can completely throw off your routine.

Luckily, you don’t need a gym membership, expensive equipment, tons of space, or an intense workout plan to stay active indoors. Even small amounts of movement can help you feel less stiff, restless, or sluggish on days when getting outside just isn’t happening. Here’s how to get started.

First: Lower the pressure

If your normal exercise is walking outside, don’t expect yourself to suddenly become someone doing hour-long high-intensity workouts in your living room. Movement can be simple. Your goal can be just avoiding the “I sat all day because the weather ruined my plans” feeling.

Even 10–20 minutes of gentle movement can help with:

Energy levels

Stiffness from sitting

Mood

Stress

Sleep

And if you have limited mobility, chronic pain, fatigue, or you’re just exhausted? Small movements absolutely still count.

Easy rainy day workout ideas

Walk indoors

It sounds almost too simple, but walking around your house or apartment genuinely works. Try:

Walking laps while on the phone

Marching in place during TV commercials

Walking hallways or stairs

Doing a quick “cleaning walk” as part of tidying up

If you normally walk your dog outside, this can help replace at least part of that routine and keep your body from feeling completely sedentary.

Stretch while watching TV

A rainy day is a perfect time for slower movement, and you don’t need to be flexible or experienced to benefit from stretching. You can try:

Gentle neck and shoulder rolls

Hamstring stretches

Seated stretches

Light yoga videos

Floor stretching while watching a show

Even a few minutes of stretching can help you feel less stiff after sitting inside all day.

Try an online workout

There are thousands of free indoor workouts online, including options for:

Beginners

Seniors

People with limited mobility

Apartment-friendly workouts

Chair workouts

Low-impact workouts

If you’re not sure where to start, search phrases like:

“10 minute beginner workout”

“Low impact indoor walking workout”

“Chair yoga”

“Gentle movement routine”

Starting small can make trying something new feel a lot less overwhelming.

Dance around the house

This one sounds cheesy, but it works. Put on:

One favorite song

A throwback playlist

Music while cooking or cleaning

Dancing still counts as movement, even if it’s just casually moving around your kitchen for a few minutes.

Turn chores into movement

Rainy days can also be a good excuse to catch up on a little cleaning around the house. Try chores like:

Vacuuming

Mopping

Laundry

Organizing

Cleaning bathrooms

Even everyday tasks can add more movement to your day than you might think.

Use what you already have

You don’t need a home gym. A few household items can work for light strength exercises:

Water bottles as light weights

A sturdy chair for seated exercises

Stairs for step-ups

Towels for stretching

Simple movements, like wall push-ups, sit-to-stands from a chair, or calf raises while brushing your teeth, can be surprisingly effective.

The most important thing: Keep it realistic

You don’t need to “make up” for missing a walk with an intense workout. Some rainy days might look like: