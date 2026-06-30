San José City College Announces Two Key Vice-Presidential Appointments

Victoria Menzies, SJCC Vice President of Administrative Services Dr. René Alvarez, SJCC Vice President of Student Services

Victoria Menzies Named VP of Administrative Services; Dr. René Alvarez Appointed VP of Student Services

These appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to student success, equity, and operational excellence.” — Dr. Marilyn Flores, SJCC President

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San José City College (SJCC) President Dr. Marilyn Flores today announced the appointment of two accomplished higher education leaders to serve as Vice Presidents, effective July 1, 2026, strengthening the college’s executive leadership team as it enters the 2026–27 academic year.

“These appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to student success, equity, and operational excellence,” said Dr. Flores. “Victoria and René bring deep expertise, proven leadership, and a genuine passion for community college education. I am confident that together they will help us serve our students and community at the highest level.”

Victoria Menzies joins SJCC as Vice President of Administrative Services, beginning July 1, 2026, bringing more than 25 years of experience in higher education finance and public-sector operations. Her executive portfolio encompasses fiscal management, facilities and capital planning, information technology, auxiliary services, and human resources.

Ms. Menzies is no stranger to SJCC. Her previous tenure as Director of College Fiscal Services at San José City College gave her an intimate understanding of the institution’s culture, values, and community—a foundation she now returns to, carrying it forward at the vice-presidential level.

Throughout her career spanning both four-year universities and the California Community College system, Ms. Menzies has led institution-wide efforts to align financial strategy with student success, strengthen fiscal stewardship, and improve operational transparency. She is recognized for improving governance processes, increasing budget transparency, and building trust through collaborative decision-making.

Prior to her career in higher education, Ms. Menzies held administrative roles in public housing and has remained committed to community service, including mentoring individuals with disabilities. She holds a Master of Public Administration from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of La Verne.

Dr. René Alvarez has been appointed Vice President of Student Services, effective July 1, 2026. Currently serving as Dean of Student Services at SJCC, Dr. Alvarez steps into the vice-presidential role with a distinguished record of equity-centered leadership, student advocacy, and institutional innovation.

Grounded in his Cuban heritage, Queer identity, and first-generation student journey, Dr. Alvarez leads with transparency, empathy, and accountability. He has spearheaded equity-centered initiatives that streamline institutional systems and forged community and industry partnerships that expand student access and opportunity.

A nationally recognized scholar and practitioner, Dr. Alvarez has published research on first-year experience instruction, Trans student narratives, student equity implementation, and at-risk student success, and has presented nationally on systemic racism and academic resilience. He has also served as faculty, teaching courses on career development and the intersection of race and the criminal justice system.

His commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and anti-racism has earned multiple honors, including the 2026 ACCCA Mertes Award for Excellence in Community College Research, the 2024 ACCCA Award for Progress in Diversity, and 2022 Administrator of the Year recognitions from both San José City College and CAPED. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Bill Wilson Center, a leading Bay Area social services provider.

Dr. Alvarez holds a BA in Sociology and Anthropology and an MS in Criminal Justice from Florida International University, an MEd in Human Resource Studies from Colorado State University, and a PhD in Career and Workforce Education from the University of South Florida.

About San José City College

Founded in 1921, San José City College is a comprehensive community college serving Silicon Valley and the greater San José community. Part of the San José–Evergreen Community College District, SJCC offers more than 100 degree and certificate programs and is committed to student access, equity, and success. For more information, visit www.sjcc.edu.

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