South Carolina Highway Patrol Aims for Top Spot in National Calendar Contest

COLUMBIA - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is once again looking to earn a top spot in America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest and we need your help!

This annual contest, held by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST), allows state highway patrol agencies across the United States to compete for the privilege of showcasing their state patrol cruiser in the AAST’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar.

Each state highway patrol and state police agency has the opportunity to submit a photo for the contest. The public then gets to vote on the best-looking state patrol cruisers from around the nation. The 13 states that receive the most votes between now and July 13 at Noon will be featured in the 2027 America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar, with the winner displayed on the cover.

Not only does this effort showcase highway patrol agencies nationwide, but the proceeds from calendar sales also contribute to the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, funding educational scholarships given to the dependents of member troopers across the country.

We are asking media and other partners across the state to help share this message with your viewers, readers and followers on social media, website, print, or in broadcast to help secure bragging rights for the state of South Carolina.

To vote South Carolina in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest:

People can vote once per device (including cell phones, laptops, desktop computers, and tablets), meaning they can contribute several votes toward the SC Highway Patrol. The rankings are periodically posted on https://www.statetroopers.org/.

Click here to see the image SC Highway Patrol submitted to America’s Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest.

If you plan to help share the message, feel free to use the images and links in this email. Should you need additional information, visit https://scdps.sc.gov/voteSCHP or reach out to Kyle McGahee in the DPS Office of Public Affairs.

About the contest: