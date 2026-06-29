Nine Rabbis Ordained by the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute to Serve Jewish Communities Across North America

Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute announces ordination of rabbis who represent remarkable cross-section of backgrounds, professions, and Jewish experiences.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute (JSLI) proudly announces the ordination of nine rabbis, representing a remarkable cross-section of backgrounds, professions, and Jewish experiences. The graduates come from Illinois, California, South Carolina, Connecticut, Texas, Michigan, Florida, and Maryland, demonstrating JSLI's growing reach as one of North America's leading online rabbinical schools.

Like the Jewish communities they will serve, the members of this graduating class bring diverse life experiences to the rabbinate. Among them are attorneys, social workers, pastoral care professionals, educators, community leaders, and lifelong Jewish learners. Several graduates are already serving congregations and will assume or continue pulpit positions immediately following ordination, while others will focus their ministries on chaplaincy, teaching, counseling, adult education, and lifecycle officiation.

"Every ordination class reminds us that the Jewish community needs many different kinds of rabbis," said Rabbi Steven Blane, Founder and Dean of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute. "Our graduates don't fit a single mold. They are professionals who have dedicated themselves to serving others, and they now bring that same commitment to Jewish spiritual leadership. They represent the future of a Judaism that is compassionate, accessible, and responsive to the needs of the twenty-first century."

Founded to prepare rabbis and cantors for contemporary Jewish life, JSLI has ordained more than 250 rabbis and cantors who now serve throughout North America and beyond. Graduates lead congregations, provide hospital and hospice chaplaincy, work in correctional facilities and senior communities, officiate at life-cycle events, teach, counsel, and create innovative Jewish communities both in person and online.

The stories of this newest class reflect the breadth of modern Jewish leadership. Their personal journeys, motivations, and reflections on their education can be seen in a series of testimonial videos available on the JSLI website.

As these newly ordained clergy begin the next chapter of their ministries, they join a growing network of JSLI alumni dedicated to making Jewish life more welcoming, inclusive, and meaningful for people wherever they are.

For more information about the Jewish Spiritual Leaders Institute and its rabbinical and cantorial programs, visit JSLI.net.

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