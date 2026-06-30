Care Synergy Announces Leadership Transition as CEO Tim Bowen Plans Retirement; Tricia Ford Named CEO Elect

After more than a decade of leadership, Care Synergy President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Bowen has announced his plans to retire. To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Care Synergy's Board of Directors has named Hospice Chief Operating Officer

Care Synergy announces CEO Tim Bowen's retirement and names Tricia Ford CEO Elect, ensuring a seamless leadership transition and continued mission-driven care

Tim's leadership has shaped Care Synergy from its earliest days into the thriving enterprise it is today” — Brad Baumgartner, Chair of Care Synergy's Board of Directors

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade of visionary leadership at Care Synergy and a distinguished 40-year career in hospice and nonprofit healthcare, President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Bowen has announced his plans to retire on March 2, 2027.To ensure a thoughtful and seamless leadership transition, Care Synergy's Board of Directors has named Hospice Chief Operating Officer Tricia Ford as CEO Elect. Ford will begin serving in her new role immediately, working alongside Bowen over the coming months before officially becoming Chief Executive Officer upon his retirement.Bowen was Care Synergy's very first employee and has been instrumental in shaping the organization from an innovative collaboration among nonprofit hospice providers into one of Colorado's largest nonprofit healthcare networks. Today, Care Synergy supports hospice, palliative care, PACE, aging services, wellness programs, and community-based healthcare through its family of Affiliates, including The Denver Hospice, Pathways, Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, Colorado PACE, Pathways PACE, and Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care.Since joining Care Synergy in 2015, Bowen has led a period of significant growth and transformation while remaining steadfast in the organization's nonprofit mission. Under his leadership, Care Synergy expanded beyond a shared-services model to become an integrated enterprise that strengthens community-based care throughout Colorado's Front Range while preserving the local identities and missions of its Affiliate organizations.Throughout his career, Bowen has been a nationally respected advocate for high-quality, mission-driven hospice and end-of-life care. Before joining Care Synergy, he served for 15 years as President of Haven Hospice in Florida, where he guided substantial organizational growth and helped the organization earn the prestigious Circle of Life Award for excellence and innovation in end-of-life care."Tim's leadership has shaped Care Synergy from its earliest days into the thriving enterprise it is today," said Brad Baumgartner, Chair of Care Synergy's Board of Directors. "His commitment to collaboration, innovation, and compassionate care has strengthened end-of-life care across Colorado and positioned the organization for long-term success. We are deeply grateful for his service and excited to see Tricia build upon that foundation."Ford brings more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience and nearly 10 years of executive leadership within Care Synergy. Since joining the organization in 2017, she has served as Vice President of Operations, Senior Vice President of Operations, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Lead of the CAPABLE National Center.As Chief Operating Officer, Ford has overseen hospice, palliative care, wellness services, and national program expansion while partnering with leaders across the enterprise to drive operational excellence, strategic growth, and innovation. She has also served as interim president for multiple Care Synergy Affiliates and has played an integral role in advancing value-based care initiatives, expanding community partnerships, and strengthening services for older adults and individuals living with serious illness.Among her many accomplishments, Ford has helped secure millions of dollars in funding for innovative healthcare programs, expanded collaborations with leading healthcare organizations, and guided the national growth of the CAPABLE program to 48 licensed sites across the United States and Nova Scotia. Her leadership has been marked by a commitment to improving access to compassionate, community-based care while fostering innovation across the healthcare continuum."I am thrilled to see Tricia's promotion," said Bowen. "Having worked closely with her for the last nine years, her passion for our organizations and mission is clear, and I am confident she will lead our enterprise to continued success and innovation in the future. I retire knowing our enterprise is in good hands."The leadership transition has been carefully planned to ensure continuity for employees, patients, community partners, donors, and the many organizations Care Synergy serves. Ford will immediately begin her responsibilities as CEO Elect while continuing to work closely with Bowen throughout the transition period. Bowen will officially retire on March 2, 2027, at which time Ford will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.Care Synergy's Board of Directors also plans to begin a search for the organization's next Chief Operating Officer in the coming months.As Care Synergy looks toward its next chapter, the organization remains committed to its mission of supporting nonprofit, community-based healthcare organizations that provide compassionate, high-quality care for individuals and families across Colorado and beyond.

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