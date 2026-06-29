Sara Staats Promoted to Vice President of Creative Engagement at Aroluxe Marketing

Aroluxe

Aroluxe Marketing announces the promotion of Sara Staats to Vice President of Creative Engagement. Staats will continue to lead creative engagement efforts.

Sara’s promotion to Vice President of Creative Engagement is a direct reflection of the creativity, leadership, and dedication she brings to Aroluxe every day.” — David Johnson, President and CEO of Aroluxe Marketing

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aroluxe Marketing is thrilled to announce the promotion of Sara Staats to Vice President of Creative Engagement . In this expanded role, Staats will continue to lead Aroluxe’s creative engagement efforts while helping guide the agency’s client experience, social media strategy, creative collaboration, and engagement-driven marketing initiatives.Staats has been an integral member of the Aroluxe team since joining the agency in 2018. Over the course of her career at Aroluxe, she has advanced through roles of increasing responsibility, including Marketing Coordinator, Social Media Lead, and Director of Creative Engagement. Her growth reflects both her creative talent and her ability to bring strategic thinking, strong execution, and meaningful client insight to every project she touches.“Social Sara is the best thing that's ever happened to Aroluxe, and we'd be lost without her.” said Britta Plyler, Partner and COO of Aroluxe.As Vice President of Creative Engagement, Staats will focus on strengthening how Aroluxe connects brands with their audiences through thoughtful strategy, compelling creative, and results-driven campaigns. She will work closely with Aroluxe’s leadership team and internal departments to ensure clients receive cohesive, innovative marketing solutions that support long-term growth and measurable engagement.“Sara’s promotion to Vice President of Creative Engagement is a direct reflection of the creativity, leadership, and dedication she brings to Aroluxe every day,” said David Johnson, President and CEO of Aroluxe Marketing. “She has played an important role in shaping how we help clients connect with their audiences, and her ability to combine fresh ideas with strategic execution has made a lasting impact on our team and our clients. I have full confidence that Sara will continue to elevate our work, strengthen our client partnerships, and help lead Aroluxe into its next chapter of growth.”Creative Initiatives at AroluxeThroughout her time at Aroluxe, Staats has helped expand the agency’s creative capabilities across social media, graphic design, web design, photography, videography, and engagement strategy. Her ability to understand a client’s voice, identify opportunities for connection, and translate ideas into effective campaigns has made her a trusted leader within the agency.In her previous role as Director of Creative Engagement, Staats led Aroluxe’s social media team while supporting a broader range of creative services. Her work helped provide clients with stronger, more integrated marketing support and reinforced Aroluxe’s commitment to delivering innovative strategies that drive engagement and business growth.“I’m honored and excited to step into the role of Vice President of Creative Engagement at Aroluxe,” said Staats. “I love helping brands find meaningful ways to connect with people, and I’m grateful to work with a team that is always pushing to be more creative, more strategic, and more valuable to our clients. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow with Aroluxe and building on the momentum we’ve created together.”Staats’s promotion reflects Aroluxe Marketing’s continued growth and its commitment to developing leaders from within. As the agency continues to expand its services and deepen client partnerships, Staats will play a key role in advancing Aroluxe’s engagement strategy and ensuring clients receive creative, effective, and forward-thinking marketing solutions.About Aroluxe MarketingAroluxe Marketing is a full-service traditional and digital advertising agency based in Brentwood, Tennessee. The agency specializes in search marketing, digital advertising, brand development, campaign strategy, social media advertising and management, public relations, media buying and production, website development and design, graphic design, video production, and other customized marketing solutions. With a steadfast commitment to client success, Aroluxe Marketing helps businesses grow through strategic, data-driven, and creative marketing services.For more information about Aroluxe Marketing and its services, visit www.aroluxe.com

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