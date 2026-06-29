Maine Residents and Businesses Praise RooflessSolar for Community Solar Savings and Customer Experience

Maine residents and small businesses highlight guaranteed 20% community solar savings, exceptional experience, and monthly rewards for residential customers.

KENNEBUNK, ME, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maine residents and small businesses across the state are increasingly turning to RooflessSolar for community solar savings as electricity costs continue to rise. RooflessSolar, part of Community Solar Platform, offers Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant customers a guaranteed 20% discount on solar bill credits — a significantly higher discount than most Maine community solar programs. Customers say the combination of meaningful monthly savings, strong customer service, and confidence in the company has made joining community solar an easy decision.“More Maine residents and businesses are realizing that community solar is one of the easiest ways to lower electricity costs while supporting locally generated renewable energy,” said Paul Spencer, Managing Partner for RooflessSolar. “We’ve been extremely encouraged by the positive feedback from customers, who consistently tell us they are highly satisfied with both the savings and the customer experience. We’re proud to offer one of the highest guaranteed discounts available in Maine while delivering knowledgeable, responsive support every step of the way.”“We looked at several community solar companies in Maine, but RooflessSolar offered the highest guaranteed discount we could find,” said a small business owner in Portland. “The enrollment process was simple, the program worked exactly as explained, and it feels good knowing we’re supporting local renewable energy while lowering our electricity costs.”A residential customer in Bangor shared a similar experience: “I was hesitant at first because it sounded too good to be true, especially since the 20% discount was higher than other providers, but the process was incredibly easy. There were no solar panels to install, no fees, and no switching utility providers. The solar bill credits started showing up on my CMP bill exactly as explained, and the customer service team was easy to reach, knowledgeable, and very helpful whenever I had questions.”Other Maine residential customers say credibility and trust were major reasons they chose RooflessSolar. “I wanted to work with a company that felt established and transparent,” said a homeowner in Augusta. “Knowing RooflessSolar has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is part of Community Solar Platform, which has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, gave me confidence.”A restaurant owner in Lewiston added, “Every dollar matters for small businesses right now. The guaranteed 20% discount helps offset rising electricity costs every month, and it’s one of the few programs where the savings are locked in.”Through community solar, CMP and Versant residential and small business customers receive solar bill credits directly on their utility bills from a local solar farm and then pay a discounted amount for those credits, creating automatic monthly savings without installing solar panels or changing electric providers. Residential customers also receive automatic monthly Rewards Points simply for being a customer—a benefit that can be redeemed for savings on shopping, travel, local restaurants, movies, gift card drawings, and more, helping customers save even more beyond their guaranteed 20% community solar discount. Customers can enroll online in just minutes, and those who need assistance can contact RooflessSolar’s customer care team for personalized support throughout the process.For more information or to enroll in community solar in Maine, visit RooflessME.com or call 207-531-3629. For all other states, visit RooflessSolar.com to enroll.About RooflessSolarRooflessSolar is part of Community Solar Platform, a national community solar leader supporting projects that serve tens of thousands of customers across 17 states. Our leadership team has been involved in community solar since the industry's earliest days, helping develop some of the first community solar projects beginning in 2010 in rural western Colorado. Community Solar Platform has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years for its growth and leadership in renewable energy. We are committed to delivering exceptional customer service and providing customers with some of the industry’s most competitive community solar savings opportunities. Through a focus on transparency, reliability, and customer satisfaction, RooflessSolar helps make clean, affordable energy more accessible to households and businesses across the country.

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