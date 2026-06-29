Governor Moore Announces Maryland SUN Bucks Launch for 2026

Updated: Monday, June 29, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Moore today announced the launch of the 2026 Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (SEBT) program, building on the historic success of last year's initiative. Known as Maryland SUN Bucks, this vital program runs from June through August to ensure no child goes hungry when school doors close for the summer.

“No child should ever go hungry, and the success of SUN Bucks has brought that goal closer to reality, ensuring students have access to essential meals to thrive in the summertime,” said Gov. Moore. “This program has been a critical lifeline for families to bring food to their table, as our administration invests in communities to combat food insecurity, improve community health outcomes, and fight to end child poverty.”

Last summer, Maryland set a historic precedent by distributing $75 million in direct benefits to feed more than 630,000 students — the largest investment in combating childhood hunger during the summer months in state history. This year, the Moore-Miller administration is doubling down on this work as it continues its mission to end childhood poverty and eliminate the summer nutrition gap.

“We want to ensure that summer can be a season of fun and growth for our children. SUN Bucks helps reduce concerns about access to nutritious food and meals,” said acting Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers. “SUN Bucks bridges the critical hunger gap that opens when schools close for the summer– a gap that has widened due to federal changes in the SNAP program. Maryland continues to step up to combat childhood poverty and ensure our customers can afford to feed their families.”

The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) will partner again with mRelief, a nationally recognized civic tech organization, to help SUN Bucks families enroll in SNAP benefits. The Department will also partner with the Department of Juvenile Services and their Safe Summer Initiative, and the Maryland State Department of Education to ensure that every eligible child receives this valuable benefit.

For the vast majority of Maryland families, accessing SUN Bucks requires zero paperwork. The state automatically enrolls students who qualify through existing programs, delivering benefits directly to them.

Students whose families receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) will see an additional $40 per student added directly to their existing EBT cards each month from June to August (totaling $120 per student). Students qualifying through Medicaid, the Free and Reduced-Price School Meals program, or out-of-home care are also automatically enrolled.

For families whose children are not automatically enrolled but may still qualify, a streamlined, user-friendly application is available online. For more information, to check eligibility, and apply, please visit dhs.maryland.gov/sunbucks.

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