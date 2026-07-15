Acrylic Warehouse Marks 20 Years Of U.S.-Made Recognition Products

Acrylic Warehouse celebrates 20 years of Acrylic Awards.

Glendale, Arizona acrylic awards manufacturer reflects on two decades of custom awards and badge embedments.

Our goal has always been to deliver exceptional service and quality products. You, our valued clients, and the trust you place in us have been our greatest motivation and proudest achievement.” — Tina Kearns

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty years after opening its doors in Glendale, Arizona, Acrylic Warehouse is celebrating two decades of delivering one-of-a-kind acrylic recognition awards and Lucite Badge Embedments for first responders.Founded in 2006, Acrylic Warehouse has grown into a nationwide manufacturer of acrylic awards , trophies, embedments, and recognition products. The company serves corporate HR departments, sports organizations, professional associations, and event coordinators across all 50 states.The anniversary reflects the staying power of the recognition industry and the importance of honoring first responders. Companies continue to invest in tangible, personalized acknowledgments for employee milestones, athletic achievement, and organizational excellence.Acrylic Warehouse has built its model around making that easier: free laser engraving and setup on custom orders, and free consultations to ensure your award celebration is planned to perfection.Central to that model is the company's recognition specialists: a team that works directly with clients to design and manage award programs from initial concept through delivery.For corporate buyers ordering hundreds of service milestone awards or event coordinators managing a multi-category tournament, having a knowledgeable point of contact makes a measurable difference in the process.“In July, we are officially celebrating our 20th anniversary. Our goal has always been a simple one: to deliver exceptional service and quality products. You, our valued clients, and the trust you place in us have been our greatest motivation and proudest achievement. We look forward to serving your award needs for many years to come,” said owner Tina Kearns.Acrylic Warehouse enters its third decade with U.S. manufacturing intact, dedicated to crafting acrylic awards built to last and Lucite badge embedments to honor our first responders.

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