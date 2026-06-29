Texans encouraged to celebrate Independence Day safely 

As Texans prepare to celebrate Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary, Texas A&M Forest Service encourages residents to prioritize safety when using fireworks and participating in outdoor activities.

Fireworks are a longstanding tradition of Fourth of July celebrations, but they also pose a risk to people, property and natural resources when used improperly. Taking simple precautions can help prevent injuries and reduce the risk of wildfire.

“Recent above-normal rainfall in many parts of Texas has given the state a favorable start to the summer fire season, but that does not mean there is no wildfire risk,” said Ryan Burns, Texas A&M Forest Service fire analyst. “While the summer wildfire activity typically occurs in mid to late August when the warmest and driest conditions historically occur, Texas A&M Forest Service continuously monitors drought conditions and its impact on fire potential across the state.”

If using fireworks, check local restrictions and burn bans that may limit or prohibit their use. Fireworks should only be used outdoors in open areas away from buildings, vehicles, power lines, trees and other combustible materials. Weather conditions should also be considered, as hot, dry and windy conditions can increase fire danger.

“Wind gusts can carry embers into dry vegetation, potentially starting a wildfire,” said Laura Stevens, program coordinator at Texas A&M Forest Service. “Another option is to attend a professional fireworks display rather than using personal fireworks. It’s a responsible way to celebrate while reducing the risk of accidental wildfire.”

If using fireworks, read and follow all manufacturer instructions, keep a water source nearby, wear eye protection, maintain a safe distance while fireworks are in use and never attempt to relight a malfunctioning firework. Children should always be closely supervised around fireworks and should never handle them.

“A few additional wildfire prevention tips that Texans can use this holiday include never leaving a grill unattended and ensuring it is placed in an open area away from tall or dry grass,” says Stevens.

Pet owners are also encouraged to take precautions during holiday celebrations. Loud noises and bright flashes can be stressful for animals and keeping pets indoors in a secure environment can help them avoid becoming frightened or escaping.

After celebrations conclude, residents should properly dispose of used fireworks by soaking them in water and ensuring they are fully extinguished before disposal. Texans should also inspect the surrounding area for smoldering debris and ensure campfires, fire pits and grills are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

If a fire occurs, report it immediately by calling 911 or local emergency services.

Additional firework safety information is available through Texas A&M Forest Service.