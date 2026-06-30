Binata Shrestha Advances Medical Diagnostics Through Research and ADLM Presentations

NORWALK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Binata Shrestha , a Clinical Chemistry Scientist (CCS) and a Clinical laboratory professional, has achieved a significant milestone in her research career with the scholarly publication of her various peer-reviewed studies in 2026 and scientific research focused on improving laboratory testing methods and patient care.Shrestha works in advancing clinical diagnostic accuracy through liquid chromatography and Tandem mass Spectrometry. Her recent work highlights her skills that shows how advanced laboratory techniques helps in the detection of neonate opioid withdrawal syndrome, provide LC-MS/MS-based steroid profiling in maternal and infant health, and provide a systematic review analyzing LC-MS/MS panels for detecting prenatal drug exposure and meconium samples.As per her research publications, Shrestha is contributing to the improvement of hormone profiling and drug screening, in which she addresses the needs and requirements of laboratory testing and suggests better clinical and analytical approaches. Shrestha has submitted her abstract to the 2026 annual meeting of the Association for Diagnostics and Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) and got a chance to present her novel approaches for hormone measurements and synthetic urine detection in toxicology testing.She has a vast experience of decades working in hospitals and clinical laboratories across the United States and Nepal. She is currently providing her services as a clinical chemistry scientist at Gnosis (MVML AND TruArc Health), where she is responsible for performing complex toxicological and molecular testing and supports test development and validation. One of her permanent roles at leading diagnostic laboratories, such as Patient Choice Laboratories and Quest Diagnostics, includes her work on blood chemistry analysis, toxicological testing, and instrument maintenance, which ensures higher accuracy and a better compliance rate.Throughout her career, Shrestha, due to her technological skills and academic excellence, received multiple professional awards, including Dean’s List honors and various merit-based awards. She also participated in various training programs, including specialized laboratory training, Siemens Atellica Solution key operator training, and healthcare research practices.Shrestha holds a Master’s degree in Biomedical Sciences from Troy University and has completed her Bachelor’s degree in Medical Biochemistry from Pokhara University. She is also certified by the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) and supports the future growth of clinical laboratory innovations.Her remarkable work not only reflects her dedication towards technology and science but also highlights her efficiency, which helps in transforming clinical laboratory techniques and diagnostic innovations.

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