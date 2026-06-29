49ers Malik Mustapha Partners with Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation to Comfort Charlotte Patients

49ers Malik Mustapha Donates 200 Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets

NFL star Malik Mustapha and volunteers assemble and personally deliver 200 interactive therapy bed sheet kits to Charlotte pediatric patients.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation has officially partnered with San Francisco 49ers Safety Malik Mustapha and the Malik Mustapha Foundation to deliver a transformative two-day community initiative bringing joy and therapeutic tools to pediatric patients at Levine Children’s Hospital.The collaborative event commenced on Thursday with a high-energy youth football camp hosted by the Malik Mustapha Foundation. Attended by more than 400 local youth athletes , the day combined athletic development with a massive community service project. Standing side-by-side with volunteers, camp participants, and their parents, they successfully assembled 200 interactive Playtime Therapy Bed Sheet kits designed as therapeutic distraction tools for hospitalized children.The initiative transitioned to the bedside on Friday, as Malik Mustapha and representatives from the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation visited Levine Children’s Hospital to personally distribute the completed kits. Mustapha spent the day visiting pediatric patient rooms, passing out interactive bed sheets, distributing 49ers merchandise, signing patient casts, and posing for photographs to boost morale among patients and their families."Seeing the resilience of these children and having the opportunity to bring a piece of the camp's energy directly to their hospital rooms is incredibly powerful," said Malik Mustapha, Safety for the San Francisco 49ers. "Partnering with the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation allowed us to make a tangible, lasting impact on these families when they need it most."Playtime Therapy Bed Sheets feature interactive layouts, including board games, educational activities, and coloring elements directly on the fabric. Developed to mitigate trauma and provide a psychological escape during medical confinement, the sheets transform standard hospital beds into vibrant, active play zones."While these children were physically unable to join us on the football field this week, Malik's dedication ensured that the spirit of teamwork, play, and joy was brought straight to their bedside," said a representative from the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation.About Playtime Therapy Sheets FoundationThe Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the psychological well-being of hospitalized children. Through the distribution of interactive, activity-printed bed sheets and play pads, the foundation aims to reduce stress, promote cognitive stimulation, and turn clinical environments into spaces of comfort, healing, and play.About The Malik Mustapha FoundationEstablished by San Francisco 49ers Safety Malik Mustapha, the Malik Mustapha Foundation is dedicated to empowering the next generation of youth through sports, structured mentorship, and community outreach, with a focus on developing youth leadership and character.Media Contact:Contact Name: Kevin GatlinTitle: 49ers Malik Mustapha Partners with Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation to Comfort Charlotte PatientsOrganization: Playtime Therapy Sheets FoundationEmail: info@playtimebedsheets.comPhone: 844-335-7529Website: www.playtimetherapysheetsfoundation.org To view a deeper look at the heart behind this collaboration, watch the Malik Mustapha and Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation Partnership Video.

Malik's Mustapha Visit the Children at Levine's Children's Hospital

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