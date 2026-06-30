USA Prime Sports Announces Strategic Partnership with TeamInn

USA Prime X TeamInn

Housing Partnership Simplifies Travel Planning and Enhances Event Experience Across National Network

USA Prime has established itself as one of the premier brands in youth sports, and we are excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence.” — Brandon Hollmann, CEO at TeamInn

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Dallas, TX – June 30, 2026] — USA Prime Sports today announced a new national partnership with TeamInn, naming the sports travel housing provider an official USA Prime Partner. The partnership supports USA Prime’s continued commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience for athletes, families, and program operators by providing streamlined lodging solutions for non-stay-to-play events across its national network.To support the long-term success of USA Prime programs and events, the organization is partnering with TeamInn, a trusted leader in sports travel accommodations known for its personalized service and hassle-free booking experience. Through the partnership, TeamInn will provide lodging support for USA Prime partners and participants attending events nationwide, helping simplify travel logistics while delivering exceptional customer service.Through its dedicated housing platform and hands-on approach, TeamInn makes it easier for families to secure accommodations while reducing the administrative burden on event operators. The partnership allows organizations to focus on delivering outstanding competitive experiences while TeamInn manages the complexities of group travel coordination.“Providing a first-class experience for our athletes and families extends far beyond what happens on the field,” said Brandon Shangraw, CEO of USA Prime Sports. “TeamInn’s white-glove service and commitment to customer care make travel planning incredibly simple for our families while giving our operators a trusted partner to handle housing logistics. This partnership helps us continue raising the standard across every aspect of the USA Prime experience.”USA Prime has built its reputation as one of the largest and most respected youth baseball and softball organizations in the United States, with over a thousand teams competing nationally under a unified standard. The partnership with TeamInn reflects USA Prime’s strategy of aligning with partners that provide meaningful value and support to its programs, event operators, and families.“USA Prime has established itself as one of the premier brands in youth sports, and we are excited to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to excellence,” said Brandon Hollmann, CEO at TeamInn. “Travel can often be one of the most stressful parts of the tournament experience for families and event operators. Our goal is to remove that burden by providing a personalized, white-glove service that makes booking accommodations simple, convenient, and worry-free. We look forward to supporting USA Prime’s growing national network.”The partnership reinforces USA Prime’s broader mission of creating a seamless and elevated experience for athletes and families by strengthening the support systems that surround competition and development.Organizations interested in learning more about USA Prime’s national network and partnership opportunities can visit www.usaprime.com . To learn more about TeamInn’s sports travel and housing solutions, visit https://myteaminn.com/ About USA Prime SportsFounded in 2017, USA Prime is one of the largest and most respected youth baseball and softball organizations in the United States, with regional programs and national teams competing at the highest levels of amateur baseball and softball. The organization is dedicated to elite player development, competitive excellence, and providing athletes with a clear pathway to collegiate and professional opportunities. Known for its championship culture, professional operations, and nationwide scouting and development platform, USA Prime continues to build a best-in-class national experience for athletes and families across the country.For more information about USA Prime, please visit www.usaprime.com About TeamInnTeamInn is a leading sports travel housing provider dedicated to simplifying the lodging experience for teams, families, and event operators. Through personalized service, streamlined booking technology, and dedicated customer support, TeamInn helps organizations manage travel accommodations efficiently while ensuring families receive the best possible experience. By combining industry expertise with a white-glove approach to customer care, TeamInn makes sports travel easier, more organized, and stress-free for everyone involved.Learn more at https://myteaminn.com/

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