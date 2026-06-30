Dencia Launches 'Dencia Unfiltered,' a Global Audio-First Podcast Where the World Becomes the Studio

Known for her bold honesty, Dencia launches an audio-first podcast featuring candid conversations with leaders, founders, athletes and creators worldwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, brand creator, artist and philanthropist Dencia today announced the launch of Dencia Unfiltered , a new global audio-first podcast premiering July 15, 2026, that reimagines how conversations are recorded by turning the entire world into the studio.Unlike traditional podcasts confined to a single recording space, Dencia Unfiltered follows Dencia wherever life and opportunity take her. Episodes will be recorded from airports, restaurants, hotels, beaches, fashion weeks, sporting events, business meetings, luxury vehicles and destinations across the globe, creating an authentic listening experience that reflects the spontaneity of real life.“Most podcasts ask people to come to the conversation,” said Dencia. “I’m taking the conversation to the people. The world is my studio.”Known internationally for her fearless honesty, direct communication and entrepreneurial success, Dencia has built a career by challenging convention. As the founder of Whitenicious, one of the most recognized beauty brands founded by an African-born female entrepreneur, she has spent more than a decade building brands, launching businesses and creating products for global audiences.Born to a Cameroonian mother, with Nigerian heritage through her grandfather, and now an American citizen, Dencia brings a unique international perspective shaped by business, travel and life across multiple cultures. Her work has connected her with entrepreneurs, entertainers, athletes, executives and public figures throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.Through Dencia Unfiltered, audiences will experience a different side of Dencia. While she is widely recognized for her confidence, outspoken opinions and unapologetic personality, the podcast will reveal someone who is equally curious, thoughtful, humorous and genuinely fascinated by people’s life stories.“People know my opinions,” Dencia said. “They’ve seen the interviews, the headlines and social media. What they haven’t heard are the conversations that happen when the cameras are off. Those conversations have changed my perspective, challenged my thinking and inspired me in ways the public has never seen. That’s what I want to share.”The podcast will feature conversations with entrepreneurs, founders, entertainers, athletes, professional football players, designers, executives, investors, cultural leaders and influential voices from around the world. As opportunities arise, the series may also include conversations with public officials, policymakers and heads of state.Each episode will explore entrepreneurship, wealth creation, leadership, beauty, health, relationships, faith, philanthropy, sports, culture, travel and personal growth. Rather than focusing on rehearsed interviews, the series is designed to encourage authentic conversations that reveal the experiences, lessons and defining moments behind extraordinary lives.Since launching Whitenicious in 2013, Dencia has expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio to include Africanlicious, a global marketplace connecting African restaurants, grocery stores and food businesses with customers worldwide, as well as Envydia Cosmetics, Darklicious Cosmetics and numerous ventures spanning beauty, lifestyle, commerce and consumer products.Beyond building her own companies, Dencia has also developed brands for public figures, including Amyn by Youssef Amyn, which she conceived, developed and owns, and La France Skin by LaMelo Ball, which she created from the ground up. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with multiple skincare and consumer brands, helping shape products, positioning and long-term brand strategy.The launch of Dencia Unfiltered marks Dencia’s official expansion into long-form media through Global Bright Future LLC, reflecting her vision of creating original content that connects people across industries, cultures and borders.The decision to make the podcast audio-first was intentional. Without the pressure of studio cameras, television production or elaborate sets, guests are encouraged to speak more openly, allowing conversations to unfold naturally. Select behind-the-scenes moments and short clips will be shared across social media while full episodes remain focused on authentic storytelling.Guided by the motto “Real Talk. Real People. Real Life.”, Dencia Unfiltered aims to become a global destination for meaningful conversations with the people shaping business, culture, entertainment, sports and public life.Dencia Unfiltered premieres globally on July 15, 2026, and will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio and other major podcast platforms.About DenciaDencia is a Cameroonian, Nigerian and American entrepreneur, artist, philanthropist and brand creator. She is the founder of Whitenicious, launched in 2013, and has since built a portfolio of companies spanning beauty, lifestyle, media, food and consumer products, including Africanlicious, Envydia Cosmetics and Darklicious Cosmetics. She has also created brands for public figures, including Amyn by Youssef Amyn and La France Skin by LaMelo Ball. Through Global Bright Future LLC and the Dencia Foundation for Hope, she continues developing businesses while supporting humanitarian initiatives, education and community development around the world.

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