InfraShield Cyber Expert to Speak at OEUK Critical Infrastructure Series as Officials Warn of Rising CNI Attacks

Elizabeth McAndrew-Benavides will brief the UK’s offshore energy trade assoc. on the importance of responsible remote operations in critical infrastructure.

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfraShield Vice President of Infrastructure Cybersecurity Elizabeth McAndrew-Benavides will speak at Offshore Energies UK's Security Series webinar on Thursday, July 2, where she will examine how AI, geopolitical discord, and evolving cyber threats are reshaping security requirements for critical infrastructure operators globally.The event, part of OEUK ’s Security Series, will highlight the evolving offshore energy regulatory landscape; the private sector’s role in securing critical infrastructure in the UK and across the globe; and the critical parts that organizational culture, human behavior, and cyber hygiene play in safeguarding energy facilities.The webinar comes as the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warns that the country's critical national infrastructure (CNI) is facing an increasingly hostile cyber threat environment. The NCSC recently reported that it tracked more than 200 cyber incidents affecting UK critical national infrastructure over the past year, with approximately three-quarters attributed to hostile state actors.McAndrew-Benavides, who previously served at U.S. Cyber Command, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), will brief attendees on securing remote operations for critical infrastructure amid the rapid advancement of AI and escalating geopolitical threats. She will also discuss why cybersecurity must be integrated into operational planning from the outset, rather than treated as a compliance checkbox after systems are deployed.“Critical infrastructure operators and cybersecurity practitioners must work hand-in-glove from the start of any operation,” McAndrew-Benavides said, previewing her presentation. “This relationship is often the determining factor in both safe and secure outcomes in remote environments like energy, water, nuclear and industrial control systems.”InfraShield continues to expand its presence across the UK, Europe and the Middle East, supporting critical infrastructure owners with nuclear-grade operational technology cybersecurity products and advisory services optimized for complex industrial environments. The company's participation in OEUK's Security Series builds on its growing collaboration with energy operators addressing emerging cyber and operational risks."The threats facing critical infrastructure don't recognize national borders," McAndrew-Benavides said. "Sharing operational experience and practical cybersecurity strategies across industries and geographies is one of the most effective ways we can strengthen resilience."Those interested in attending the virtual event, hosted by OEUK’s Health and Safety Manager Graham Skinner, can find more information here.ABOUT INFRASHIELDInfraShield protects the vital sectors that make society function, specializing in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure across operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) environments. The company is a global leader in nuclear cybersecurity, designing and implementing solutions, architectures, and strategies that defend high-value assets against evolving cyber threats across nuclear power, advanced reactors, energy, and more.

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