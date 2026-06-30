Takang Ernestine Ebob Advances Science Education Through Teaching and Leadership

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mrs. Ernestine Ebob Takang Nyenti is a Maryland-certified professional science educator with over twenty-five years of teaching experience spanning Cameroon and the United States. She is well-known in advancing stem education through her teaching excellence and innovative instructional strategies.Across her career, she is consistently focused on empowering students to excel stem field while fostering critical thinking and learning innovations.Mrs. Nyenti is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Liberty University in Virginia, United States of America. She is also pursuing National Board Certification through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS), demonstrating her teaching excellence. She entered the field of education after earning a master’s degree in secondary education (STEM) from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor’s degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from the University of Bamenda, Cameroon (formerly the University of Yaoundé I, Bamenda Annex).Throughout her career, Mrs. Nyenti has taught biology, chemistry, human anatomy, environmental science, physiology, and biogeochemical systems to the students of primary sections. Mrs. Nyenti also taught at Central High School in Capitol Heights, Maryland, from 2021 to 2026.Prior to her service in Maryland, Mrs. Nyenti taught Biology at Chester High School in South Carolina from 2018 to June 2021. Before moving to United States, she served in government secondary schools in Cameroon from 2000 to June 2018 and preparing students for the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations. In addition to her classroom responsibilities, she served as a Human Biology examiner and marker for the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Board from 2005 to 2018, advancing scientific education.Throughout her career, Mrs. Nyenti has received professional recognition and academic awards from the Divisional delegation in Cameroon, United States, and from the National Youth Leadership Forum, for her contributions to teaching and student achievements. Mrs. Nyenti also participates in voluntary activities supporting stem programs, student mentorship and environmental awareness.As an educational leader, Mrs. Nyenti continues to advance her expertise through doctoral research. Her research focuses on experimental learning and the role of leadership in fostering student achievement within a rapidly changing educational system.Mrs. Nyenti professional journey demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing educational excellence, strengthening scientific understanding empowering and motivating the future generation of innovators in understanding new technologies and their integration in solving real world problems.

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