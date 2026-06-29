Dialed In Celebrates Colorado's Music Scene with Campaign Featuring Product Collaborations with Top Local Artists

The Dialed In Summer Set

'The Summer Set’ combines exclusive playlists, limited-edition rosin gummies and artist merchandise across EDM and Hip Hop music

Colorado has always been home for us, and The Summer Set is our way of investing in the artists and creative communities that make this place special.” — Max Vansluys, President of Dialed In

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dialed In – the Rosin Gummy Company – is turning up the volume on Colorado's independent music scene with the launch of The Summer Set, a three-month campaign celebrating local music featuring limited-edition product collaborations with some of the state's most exciting emerging artists.

Blending local music, cannabis culture and creative expression, The Summer Set is a season-long celebration of Colorado's independent music scene, featuring limited-edition rosin gummy releases, original artist collaborations, curated playlists, exclusive content, retail activations and Golden Ticket giveaways. Created alongside Artifakts, parkbreezy and Ray Reed, the campaign connects fans with the music, art and communities shaping the state’s creative culture.

The program officially kicked off June 20 with a launch party featuring the artists and the debut of their signature limited-time offerings. Throughout the summer, fans can enjoy recorded studio sessions, curated playlists, exclusive merchandise, concert tie-ins and additional promotions designed to showcase the artists and the communities surrounding their music. In addition to the artist product collaborations, a Limited Edition “genre series” of products will drop to help round out the musical vibe. Plus, when consumers uncover a Golden Ticket sticker hidden inside select Summer Set signature tins, they will win a pair of tickets to an upcoming Colorado AEG music show – including from among the three featured artists.

“Colorado has always been home for us, and The Summer Set is our way of investing in the artists and creative communities that make this place special,” said Max Vansluys, president of Dialed In. “We're proud to build something that puts local talent front and center.”

Electronic Featuring Artifakts

The Summer Set begins its monthly artist collaborations on July 1st with Artifakts, who blurs the line between electronic and hip-hop. The collaboration release, Hidden Artifakts, is a hybrid rosin gummy inspired by Artifakts’ music and built around immersive listening experiences and unforgettable nights shared with friends. In Blue Ice or Dragon Fruit flavor, Hidden Artifakts offers 10mg of THC per gummy.

“One of the best things about summer is slowing down enough to enjoy the moment, whether that’s hanging with friends, catching a show or discovering new music,” said Garret Meyer AKA Artifakts. “The Summer Set captures that vibe perfectly. We're proud to be part of a project that combines great music, quality cannabis and a community that appreciates both.”

Artifakts will perform at Denver's Mission Ballroom on July 10. Tickets are available now and “Golden Tickets” will be hidden inside select Dialed In Summer Set tins.

EDM Featuring parkbreezy

The music continues in mid-July with Colorado electronic artist parkbreezy, whose blend of soulful production and immersive live performances has earned a devoted following throughout the region. Dialed In's collaboration with parkbreezy is Cool Breeze, a sativa rosin gummy inspired by the artist's forthcoming single of the same name. Featuring two flavors, Blue Ice and Sour Raz, Cool Breeze provides 10mg of THC per gummy.

"I’ve always believed the best ideas show up when you’re fully present. Whether I’m making music, digging for samples, or just taking in the world around me, I try to create space for inspiration to find me. Cannabis has been a part of my creative process for as long as I can remember, that’s why partnering with Dialed In feels like such a natural fit. I’m excited to partner with a brand that shares that same intentional approach with their product."

parkbreezy will perform at Denver's Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom on Aug. 7 and 8. Tickets for the shows are available now and “Golden Tickets” will be hidden inside select Dialed In Summer Set tins.

Hip Hop Featuring Ray Reed

The Summer Set concludes in August with Colorado artist Ray Reed, whose thoughtful lyricism and growing regional influence have positioned him as one of the state's most promising voices. The collaboration gummy, Yesterday, takes its name from Reed's popular single and reflects the spirit of memorable nights and future ambitions. Available in Passion Fruit and Sour Apple, the sativa-dominant Yesterday has 10mg of THC per gummy.

“This is a huge moment for me," said Ray Reed. "Getting to partner with a cannabis brand is something I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do. I think collaborations like this help break barriers not only for me, but for other artists coming up as well.”

Ray Reed's upcoming performances include a daytime show at Tetra Lounge on July 5 and a live performance at Coco Bongo's Nightclub on July 10. “Golden Tickets” will be hidden inside select Dialed In Summer Set tins.



Music-inspired Merchandise

In addition to exclusive rosin gummy releases, each chapter of The Summer Set will feature custom merchandise inspired by its featured genre and artist community.

- EDM: Limited-edition pashmina

- Hip Hop: Premium over-the-ear headphones

Together, the products, merchandise, events and artist collaborations will take fans on a summer-long journey through Colorado's EDM and hip hop communities while creating new opportunities for artists and consumers to connect. For complete details, visit The Summer Set’s official website.



Dialed In

Dialed In, a Sun Theory company, is redefining the cannabis edibles industry with award-winning, high-quality gummies infused with solventless rosin, crafted from strain-specific collaborations with the finest cultivators. Known for its commitment to excellence, Dialed In utilizes solventless extraction techniques to preserve the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes in each edible, ensuring an authentic and effective experience. With a focus on purity, flavor and consistency, Dialed In offers discerning consumers an elevated way to enjoy cannabis, setting a new standard in the market for quality and innovation in cannabis edibles. For more information, visit DialedInGummies.com.

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