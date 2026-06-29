Universal Aviation Italy Achieves IS-BAH Stage II at Three Major Business Aviation Gateways

Universal Aviation Italy - Rome Universal Aviation - An Evans Aviation Company

The accreditation covers Rome Ciampino, Milan Linate, and Milan Malpensa.

ROME, ITALY, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Aviation, an Evans Aviation company, has announced that Universal Aviation Italy has achieved Stage II accreditation under the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH) at three key locations: Rome Ciampino Airport (LIRA), Milan Linate Airport (LIML), and Milan Malpensa Airport (LIMC).The achievement reinforces the team’s safety culture, operational discipline, and commitment to consistent ground support standards across three of the country’s most important business aviation gateways.The timing comes as Italy and the broader Mediterranean region are in the middle of the busy summer peak season, when aircraft parking, airport coordination, slots, ground transportation, catering, and last-minute schedule changes can place added pressure on operators, crews, and handlers.“Achieving IS-BAH Stage II at Rome and both Milan locations is a proud moment for our entire Italy team, especially as we are right in the heart of one of our busiest operating periods,” said Lorena Carraro, Managing Director, Universal Aviation Italy. “This accreditation reflects the discipline, preparation, and teamwork our people bring to the ramp every day. During peak season, customers need to know their ground support partner is not only responsive, but operating with strong procedures, safety awareness, and local expertise.”Universal Aviation Italy provides full above- and below-the-wing ground handling support at Rome Ciampino (LIRA), Milan Linate (LIML), and Milan Malpensa (LIMC), along with on-site supervision at Venice (LIPZ). Beyond its primary Italian locations, the team also coordinates support for operators flying throughout Italy, helping manage airport requirements, local procedures, crew and passenger needs, and other trip-critical services.IS-BAH Stage II validates that a location’s Safety Management System has matured beyond initial implementation and is being applied consistently in daily operations. The accreditation is awarded following an independent audit and is recognized globally as a benchmark for business aviation ground handling safety and risk management.“IS-BAH is not just a certificate on the wall. It is a reflection of how a team operates, communicates, identifies risk, and continuously improves,” said Adolfo Aragon, CEO of Universal Aviation. “We are very proud of Lorena and the Universal Aviation Italy team for achieving Stage II. It is another important step in our broader commitment to strengthening safety, consistency, and service standards across the Universal Aviation network.”Universal Aviation continues to expand its IS-BAH footprint across key regions. Stage II accreditation is now held by Universal Aviation locations in Italy – Rome Ciampino (LIRA), Milan Linate (LIML), and Milan Malpensa (LIMC); Spain – Madrid (LEMD); Mexico – Mexico City/Toluca (MMTO); and Costa Rica – San Jose (MROC) and Liberia (MRLB). Universal Aviation locations in Singapore – Changi (WSSS) and Seletar (WSSL) hold Stage I accreditation, while Universal Aviation London-Stansted (EGSS) in the United Kingdom has achieved Stage III, the highest level of the standard.“For our customers, the value is confidence,” Aragón added. “Whether they are operating to Italy during peak season, transiting through Mexico, flying into Costa Rica, or using our locations in Europe or Asia, our goal is to provide a more predictable, disciplined, and safety-focused experience on the ground.”The accreditation further strengthens Universal Aviation Italy’s position as a trusted ground support partner for operators flying to Italy for business, leisure, major events, and Mediterranean peak-season missions.

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